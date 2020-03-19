Biopellets Market 2019 – 2025 – By Type, Component, Industry, Region

The global Biopellets market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Biopellets market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Biopellets market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Biopellets market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Biopellets market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Biopellets market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Biopellets market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
German Pellets
Enviva
Pinnacle
Vyborgskaya Cellulose
Rentech
RWE Innogy
Graanul Invest Group
Green Circle Bio Energy
Zilkha Biomass Energy
International WoodFuels
General Biofuels
BlueFire Renewables
Pacific BioEnergy
Protocol Energy
Pfeifer Group
Biomass Secure Power
Viridis Energy
Westervelt
New Biomass Holding
Energex
Lignetics
Equustock
Fram Renewable Fuels
Bear Mountain Forest Products
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Thermal Energy (Heat)
Feedstock (biofuels)
Power Generation
Direct
Cofiring
Segment by Application
Industrial Waste and Co-Products
Food Waste
Agricultural Residues
Energy Crops
Virgin Lumber
