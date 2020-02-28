Biometrics Technologies Market to Reach US$ 55.42 Bn at a CAGR of 16.2% in 2027

“Biometrics technologies market in global is expected to grow from US$ 14.60 Bn in 2018 to US$ 55.42 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 16.2% from the year 2020 to 2027”.

North America was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. In 2018, Asia Pacific held the leadership position in the global biometrics technologies market with more than 30% share of the overall biometrics technologies market. Europe and North America held the second and third position in terms of biometrics technologies revenue.

Demand for biometrics technologies for enhanced security and convenience is fueling the market

With the increasing need for security among enterprises, the demand for enhanced identification technologies is growing at an exponential rate. In addition to this, continuous advancements and mass penetration of biometric technologies in consumer devices are two factors driving the growth of biometric technologies market.

Biometrics Technologies are widely implemented in industries such as banking and finance, government, healthcare, military & defense, and consumer electronics for both single-factor and multi-factor authentication to provide enhanced security and accuracy. Large-scale government biometrics programs for national IDs & border control applications and employee access monitoring in public and private buildings are boosting the revenue growth of biometrics technologies worldwide.

Biometrics identification technologies are being used in airports to verify the identity of passengers and staff. Presently more than 800 million biometric passports are in circulation worldwide. In hospitals, various types of biometric technologies such as fingerprint, face recognition, palm recognition, and iris recognition are being used to identify patients, staff, custom access control, and other such applications.

