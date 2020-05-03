Biometric Technology Market Rising Demand Trends And Business Outlook 2019 To 2025

Global Biometric Technology Market Research Report 2019 provides the market size information, in-depth analysis along with competitive insights and segmentation. The study traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. Furthermore, Market size, the revenue share of each segment and its sub-segments, as well as forecast figures are also covered in this report.

The report on Biometric Technology Market delivers executive summary along with data analysis of the current market scenario of Biometric Technology. Report features in-depth outlook of the Biometric Technology industry, which mainly focuses on definitions, specifications, widespread applications, classification and a complete Biometric Technology market chain structure. The global Biometric Technology industry further analyzes the competitive landscape, market development history and major developments trends involved in the Biometric Technology market.

In 2018, the global Biometric Technology market size was 9560 million US$ and it is expected to reach 38100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 18.9% during 2019-2025.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report is:

3M Company (Cogent Systems, Inc.), Fujitsu Frontech Limited, ImageWare Systems, Inc., Suprema, Inc., Safran S.A., secunet Security Networks AG, Thales S.A., BIO-key International, Inc., NEC Corporation, Others

Summary

Biometrics technology is used for identification and authentication of individuals by measuring and analyzing their personal traits-fingerprints, iris, hand geometry, voice, face, vascular pattern, palm print, or behavioral characteristics-signature, typing pattern, gait. It is a major industry which forms a significant part of the biometric market.

Biometric technology provides advanced methodology over traditional PIN based methods. This technology is used to secure the sensitive or personal data from fraudulent use of an individual’s possessions, such as ATMs, smart cards, mobile phones or access to desktops, laptops, workstations, or networks by unique identification technique. It uses both physiological as well as psychological traits for identification that makes it beneficial in variety of crucial applications, such as national security, law enforcement, enterprise &e-governance, personal information & business transactions, and others.

Biometric systems are designed with a storage component for biometric data samples of individuals and are linked to the information on their identity. Traditional methods could be compromised; for instance, a PIN or password could be forgotten or a key could be lost, but biometric traits are difficult to steal or forget. Owing to its unique characteristics and high security, biometric technology is used in variety of applications in industries, such as defense, government, healthcare, banking & finance, transport & immigration, commercial security, non-commercial safety, and others (hospitality, gaming, automobile, retail).

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Based on physical characteristics

Based on behavioral characteristics.

Market segment by Application, split into

Public sector

Banking & financial sector

Healthcare

IT & telecommunication

Others (hospitality, retail, automotive)

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Global Biometric Technology Market Overview

2 Global Biometric Technology Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Biometric Technology Capacities, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

4 Global Biometric Technology Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

5 Global Biometric Technology Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Biometric Technology Market Analyses by Application

7 Global Biometric Technology Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Biometric Technology Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analyses, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Biometric Technology Market Forecast

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendixes

