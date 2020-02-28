Biomassfired Heating Plant Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends and Forecasts 2020 – 2026

A biomass-fired power plant produces electricity and heat by burning biomass in a boiler.

The most common types of boilers are hot water boilers and steam boilers. Wood chips, residues and other types of biomass are used in the boilers, in the same way as coal, natural gas and oil.

Fuel is stored in a bunker for further transport to the boiler. In the boiler, water is heated to high temperature under pressure. Steam from the boiler powers the turbine, which is connected to the generator. Steam that has passed through the turbine, heats district heating water, which is distributed through the district heating network’s piping.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Biomassfired Heating Plant in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

For over 15 years the biomass market is growing rapidly. Biomass refers to products made of organic fractions and residues from forestry, 15 and the food industry. The production of biomass can solve Biomass problems and creates jobs. It is a renewable energy source that substitutes fossil fuels. Around half of total EU energy consumption comes from heating and cooling, of which 82 percent is powered by fossil fuels. However, bioenergy is currently the leading renewable in heating and cooling (79%), representing 10 percent of EU grosses final consumption of energy.

Biomass will play a growing role as a backup, dispatch able energy source. The heating sector is the largest market segment for bioenergy consumption (66%). District heating networks carrying derived heat to individuals and businesses is also an important part of EU bio heat consumption

