BIOMASS POWER GENERATION MARKET EXPECTED TO REACH $66.23 BILLION BY 2026 – VATTENFALL, THE BABCOCK & WILCOX, SODRA CELL VARO PULP MILL, SKIVE FIERNVARME, RUDORSDORFER ZEMENT, MGT POWER, LAHTI ENERGIA, HELIUS ENERGY, FORTH ENERGY

According to Publisher, the Global Biomass Power Generation Market is accounted for $35.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $66.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Technological advancements, availability of carbon credits for renewable energy projects, increasing focus on research and development environmental benefits and government support are some key factors driving the market growth. However, factors such as increased cost of feedstock and emergence of advanced technologies are hindering the market growth.

Biomass power generation comprises power generation from individual and ordinary carbon-containing waste. These waste products are copied from various sources, including by-products from the wood industry, sugarcane crops, forested plants, farming residue, oil-rich algae, and pure municipal and industrial waste. Power generation through biomass is acquirement of popularity. Improving energy from garbage has evolved over the years from simple burning of waste in an abandoned environment to controlled burning of waste, which ensures surroundings friendliness. Biomass is an ideal replacement for conventional fossil fuels used for heating and power generation.

By feedstock, agriculture & forest residues segment accounted significant growth in the past few years owing to rapid growth of industrialization, developing countries and the growing demand for energy. Based on geography, Europe held the largest market due to factors such as funding programs, investment subsidies, incentives and tax benefits play a significant role in developing the industry in countries such as Germany and the UK.

Some of the key players profiled in the Biomass Power Generation market include Vattenfall AB, The Babcock & Wilcox Company, Sodra Cell Varo Pulp Mill, Skive Fiernvarme, Rudorsdorfer Zement, MGT Power Ltd., Lahti Energia, Helius Energy Plc, Forth Energy Ltd., Enviva LP, Drax Group plc, DONG Energy A/S, Corenso United, Ameresco, Inc. and Alstom SA.

Technologies Covered:

-Landfill Gas (LFG)

-Gasification

-Combustion

-Co-firing & CHP

-Anaerobic Digestion

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Biomass Power Generation Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Biomass Power Generation Market- Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Biomass Power Generation Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Market Overview

5.2 Global Biomass Power Generation Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Biomass Power Generation Market

