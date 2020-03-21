Bioinformatics Industry Is Expected To At A CAGR Of 16.4% During Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Bioinformatics Global Market Report 2020 covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The bioinformatics market consists of sales of bioinformatics and related services. Bioinformatics combines computer programming, information engineering, mathematics, and statistics to analyze biological data for drug discovery and for preclinical studies.

The Increasing demand for protein sequencing is driving growth in the bioinformatics market. Protein sequencing refers to the process of determining the sequence of amino acids in all or part of the proteins present in DNA, based on which specific functions, activities, origin or localization of the protein is determined. Protein sequencing helps analysts to understand the distribution of amino acids along the sequences and the structure of proteins. There are numerous protein databases available through various resources, and each database chooses to represent proteins in a different format. The Bioinformatics Industry is governed by various regulatory bodies for quality and compliance of bioinformatics platforms.

Bioinformatics Market, Segmentation

By Product Type

Knowledge Management Tools

Data Analysis Platforms

Services

By Application

Metabolomics

Molecular Phylogenetics

Transcriptomics

Proteomics

Chemoinformatics

Genomics

Others

By End User

Pharmaceutics

Animal Study

Agriculture

Forensic Science

Other end users

Few Points From Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Bioinformatics Market Characteristics

3. Bioinformatics Market Size And Growth

4. Bioinformatics Market Segmentation

5. Bioinformatics Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

25. Bioinformatics Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Global Bioinformatics Market

27. Bioinformatics Market Trends And Strategies

28. Bioinformatics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

29. Appendix

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the bioinformatics market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the bioinformatics market are Agilent Technologies, Illumina, QIAGEN, Affymetrix and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

