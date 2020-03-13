Biofortification Market 2018-2023: Syngenta, DowDuPont, Bayer, BASF, Monsanto and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Biofortification Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Biofortification Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Biofortification Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Top Companies profiled in the Biofortification Market include are Syngenta, DowDuPont, Bayer, BASF, Monsanto, Charles River, LemnaTec, Intertek, Agro BioSciences Inc and Others.

The Biofortification Market is estimated at US$ 78 Million in 2018,and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6%, to reach US$ 118 Million by 2023. The growth of the biofortification market is driven by the rise in funds for agronomic practices and technological advancements.

“The Sweet potato segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2018”

Based on Crop, the sweet potato segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the biofortification market in 2018. The demand for biofortified crops such as sweet potato and cassava has increased with the rising technological advancements to increase the nutrient content, particularly in orange-fleshed sweet potato (OFSP). Africa is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the sweet potato segment due to the ease of biofortifying sweet potato with nutrients such as iron, zinc, and vitamins.

“Vitamins to be the fastest growing target nutrient of biofortification”

Based on Target nutrient, the vitamins segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Growth in demand for functional and enriched processed food products, prevalence of vitamin deficiencies, and feed fortification due to the rise in global meat and dairy product consumption are some of the driving factors for the biofortification market.

“High Growth is expected in the African biofortification market”

Africa is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study due to the rising disposable income and increase in demand for nutritional food products, along with the growing technology base, leading to increased demand for biofortificationin the region. Africa has rich biodiversity in terms of crops. The development and introduction of agro-innovation across Africa resulted in the adoption of various new technologies in the agriculture industry.

Research Coverage:

The report segments the biofortification market on the basis of target nutrient, crop, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.