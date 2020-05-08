Biodiesel Market Research Technology Outlook 2019-2024

The Biodiesel Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Biodiesel Market”

Diester Industries, Renewable Energy, Neste Oil, Infinita Renovables, Biopetrol, ADM, Glencore, Cargill, Louis Dreyfus, Ital Green Oil, Minnesota Soybean Processors, Jinergy, Caramuru, RBF Port Neches, Marathon Petroleum, Elevance, Longyan Zhuoyue, Evergreen Bio Fuels, Ag Processing, Hebei Jingu, Bionor, Iniciativas Bioenergeticas, SARIA Bio-Industries, Biocom, Biodiesel Aragon, Biodiesel Amsterdam, SunOil, Greenergy UK, Petrotec,And Others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Biodiesel market will register a 1.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 23840 million by 2024, from US$ 22410 million in 2019.

First, biodiesel is a renewable fuel that can be manufactured from vegetable oils, animal fats, or recycled restaurant grease for use in diesel vehicles. Biodiesel’s physical properties are similar to those of petroleum diesel, but it is a cleaner-burning alternative.

Second, the market of biodiesel is quite separated. In 2016, the market share of the five largest companies accounted for 22.04% of global market, which are Renewable Energy Group, Diester Industries, Neste Oil, ADM and Louis Dreyfus. The global production of biodiesel reached 26567 K MT in 2015. EU is the biggest production base and consumption area of biodiesel, followed by USA, South America and China. Though enjoying a high share in fuel market, in many European countries, the biodiesel industry are threatened by overcapacity. In China, the market of biodiesel fuel is also in a tough situation, since governmental supports from local authorities are very limited.

Third, the raw materials of biodiesel are mainly vegetable oils. Biodiesel derived from rapeseed oil and soybean oil forms the largest segment of the overall market. The biodiesel market offers immense opportunities countries such as U.K., India, and China, as these regions have high diesel fuel prices and a large number of diesel fueled vehicles. Generally, the price of biodiesel fluctuates with the price of raw material. However, the impact of diesel fuel on biodiesel is the major factor. Since 2015, the sharp decrease of diesel price also triggered the trending down of biodiesel price, which made small scale manufacturers hard to survive.

Fourth, the application of biodiesel can be classified as industrial fuels, transportation fuels and chemical industry. The primary use of biodiesel is transportation fuels, which account for 58.92% in 2015. Industrial fuels and chemical industry also play important role in the whole supply chain. Regionally, biodiesel is the most common biofuel in Europe, while its consumption in China is more concentrated in chemical use

The Biodiesel market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications

This report segments the global Biodiesel Market on the basis of Types are:

Rapeseed Oil Based Feedstock

Soybean Oil Based Feedstock

Waste and Residues Based Feedstock

Other



On The basis Of Application, the Global Biodiesel Market is

Industrial Fuels

Transportation Fuels

Chemical Industry

Regions Are covered By Biodiesel Market:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

