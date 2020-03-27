Biodiesel Market Overview 2019, Industry Analysis, Price Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2024

Biodiesel Market Study by Feedstock (Vegetable Oils, Animal Fats, Others), Application (Fuel, Power Generation, Others), Type (B100, B20, B10, B5) Production Technology (Conventional Alcohol Trans-esterification, Pyrolysis, Hydro Heating) Key Players and Region – Global Industry Outlook to 2024.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global biodiesel market size reached US$ 32.4 Billion in 2018. Biodiesel is a renewable energy source that is a viable substitute for petroleum diesel fuel. It is obtained from vegetable oil, methanol as well as animal and recycled cooking fats. These raw materials are converted into a mixture of the fatty acids that makes the oil through a transesterification reaction. Biodiesel allows farmers to grow the fuel they need for farm machinery as it reduces the carbon footprint of agriculture. In recent years, the leading biofuel manufacturers are introducing advanced technologies that are used for the production of biofuels through biogas, pyrolysis and gasification.

Global Biodiesel Market Trends:

Biodiesel is regarded as a safe, non-toxic, biodegradable and energy efficient material. This helps in mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, and hence is being increasingly utilized nowadays across industries. For instance, biodiesel is extensively used in the automotive industry as it is an excellent lubricator which helps diesel engines to last longer. Besides this, governments of various countries are undertaking research and development (R&D) activities to commercially develop second-generation biofuels to provide energy security and meet the increasing energy needs across the globe.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Biodiesel Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Feedstock

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Production Technology

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Feedstock

6.1 Vegetable Oils

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Animal Fats

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Fuel

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Power Generation

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Type

8.1 B100

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 B20

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 B10

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 B5

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Production Technology

9.1 Conventional Alcohol Trans-esterification

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Pyrolysis

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Hydro Heating

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia-Pacific

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

15.3.2 Wilmar International Limited

15.3.3 Renewable Energy Group Inc

15.3.4 Bunge Limited

15.3.5 Cargill Inc.

15.3.6 Neste Corporation

15.3.7 Louis Dreyfus Company

15.3.8 BIOX Corporation

15.3.9 Diester Industrie

15.3.10 BTG International Ltd

15.3.11 DuPont

15.3.12 POET

15.3.13 Verbio

15.3.14 China Clean Energy Inc.

15.3.15 CropEnergies AG

15.3.16 INEOS

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.