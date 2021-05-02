Biodegradable Copolyesters Market Overview, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts, Outlook -2026 | Basf, Eastman, Showa Denko

“

Growth forecast on “ Biodegradable Copolyesters Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Plastic Bags, Loose Packing Material Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Paper Coated, Other Materials), by Type ( PBS, PHA), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Biodegradable Copolyesters Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Biodegradable Copolyesters market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Biodegradable Copolyesters Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Biodegradable Copolyesters market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Some of the key players operating in this Report are: Basf, Eastman, Showa Denko, Dupont, Kingfa, Mitsubishi Chemical, Meredian, Tianjin GreenBio Materials, Biomer, Metabolix, Yifan Xinfu Pharmaceutical, Ecomann, Anqing Hexing, SJBRT Chemical .

This report researches the worldwide Biodegradable Copolyesters market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Biodegradable Copolyesters breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Biodegradable copolyester is an environmentally friendly copolyester material, which was dissolved by bacteria, fungi, or other biological means in a short period of time. Biodegradable copolyester contains a lot of materials, PBS and PHA is the most widely used products.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Biodegradable Copolyesters industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Biodegradable Copolyesters industry.

Biodegradable Copolyesters product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Global Biodegradable Copolyesters market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Biodegradable Copolyesters.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Biodegradable Copolyesters market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Biodegradable Copolyesters pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

Basf, Eastman, Showa Denko, Dupont, Kingfa, Mitsubishi Chemical, Meredian, Tianjin GreenBio Materials, Biomer, Metabolix, Yifan Xinfu Pharmaceutical, Ecomann, Anqing Hexing, SJBRT Chemical

Segment by Types:

PBS, PHA

Segment by Applications:

Plastic Bags, Loose Packing Material Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Paper Coated, Other Materials

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Biodegradable Copolyesters markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Biodegradable Copolyesters market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Biodegradable Copolyesters market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Biodegradable Copolyesters market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Biodegradable Copolyesters market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Biodegradable Copolyesters market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Table of Contents

Global Biodegradable Copolyesters Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Biodegradable Copolyesters Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Biodegradable Copolyesters Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 PBS

1.4.3 PHA

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biodegradable Copolyesters Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Plastic Bags

1.5.3 Loose Packing Material Packaging

1.5.4 Pharmaceutical Packaging

1.5.5 Paper Coated

1.5.6 Other Materials

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Biodegradable Copolyesters Production

2.1.1 Global Biodegradable Copolyesters Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Biodegradable Copolyesters Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Biodegradable Copolyesters Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Biodegradable Copolyesters Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Biodegradable Copolyesters Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Biodegradable Copolyesters Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Biodegradable Copolyesters Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Biodegradable Copolyesters Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Biodegradable Copolyesters Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Biodegradable Copolyesters Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Biodegradable Copolyesters Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Biodegradable Copolyesters Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Biodegradable Copolyesters Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Biodegradable Copolyesters Production by Regions

4.1 Global Biodegradable Copolyesters Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Biodegradable Copolyesters Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Biodegradable Copolyesters Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Biodegradable Copolyesters Production

4.2.2 United States Biodegradable Copolyesters Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Biodegradable Copolyesters Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Biodegradable Copolyesters Production

4.3.2 Europe Biodegradable Copolyesters Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Biodegradable Copolyesters Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Biodegradable Copolyesters Production

4.4.2 China Biodegradable Copolyesters Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Biodegradable Copolyesters Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Biodegradable Copolyesters Production

4.5.2 Japan Biodegradable Copolyesters Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Biodegradable Copolyesters Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Biodegradable Copolyesters Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Biodegradable Copolyesters Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Biodegradable Copolyesters Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Biodegradable Copolyesters Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Biodegradable Copolyesters Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Biodegradable Copolyesters Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Biodegradable Copolyesters Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Biodegradable Copolyesters Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Copolyesters Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Copolyesters Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Biodegradable Copolyesters Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Biodegradable Copolyesters Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Copolyesters Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Copolyesters Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Biodegradable Copolyesters Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Biodegradable Copolyesters Revenue by Type

6.3 Biodegradable Copolyesters Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Biodegradable Copolyesters Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Biodegradable Copolyesters Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Biodegradable Copolyesters Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Basf

8.1.1 Basf Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Copolyesters

8.1.4 Biodegradable Copolyesters Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Eastman

8.2.1 Eastman Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Copolyesters

8.2.4 Biodegradable Copolyesters Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Showa Denko

8.3.1 Showa Denko Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Copolyesters

8.3.4 Biodegradable Copolyesters Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Dupont

8.4.1 Dupont Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Copolyesters

8.4.4 Biodegradable Copolyesters Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Kingfa

8.5.1 Kingfa Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Copolyesters

8.5.4 Biodegradable Copolyesters Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Mitsubishi Chemical

8.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Copolyesters

8.6.4 Biodegradable Copolyesters Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Meredian

8.7.1 Meredian Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Copolyesters

8.7.4 Biodegradable Copolyesters Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Tianjin GreenBio Materials

8.8.1 Tianjin GreenBio Materials Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Copolyesters

8.8.4 Biodegradable Copolyesters Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Biomer

8.9.1 Biomer Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Copolyesters

8.9.4 Biodegradable Copolyesters Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Metabolix

8.10.1 Metabolix Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biodegradable Copolyesters

8.10.4 Biodegradable Copolyesters Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Yifan Xinfu Pharmaceutical

8.12 Ecomann

8.13 Anqing Hexing

8.14 SJBRT Chemical

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Biodegradable Copolyesters Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Biodegradable Copolyesters Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Biodegradable Copolyesters Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Biodegradable Copolyesters Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Biodegradable Copolyesters Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Biodegradable Copolyesters Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Biodegradable Copolyesters Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Biodegradable Copolyesters Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Biodegradable Copolyesters Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Biodegradable Copolyesters Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Biodegradable Copolyesters Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Biodegradable Copolyesters Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Copolyesters Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Biodegradable Copolyesters Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Copolyesters Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Biodegradable Copolyesters Upstream Market

11.1.1 Biodegradable Copolyesters Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Biodegradable Copolyesters Raw Material

11.1.3 Biodegradable Copolyesters Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Biodegradable Copolyesters Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Biodegradable Copolyesters Distributors

11.5 Biodegradable Copolyesters Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

