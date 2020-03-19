Bio Therapeutic Glycoproteins Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2017–2025

Bio-Therapeutic Glycoproteins are bioactive compounds with carbohydrates attached to proteins. Glycan is the specific site where carbohydrate attaches to proteins and process of production is called glycosylation. Bio-therapeutic glycoproteins produced with glycan moieties that are similar to natural mammal glycans. The most common types are glycosylation O-linked and N-linked that are mainly depends on protein sequence attachment. Carbohydrates linked to proteins through either α and β linkages. Glycosylation is an important process of bio-therapeutic glycoproteins because it is critically modulated into bioactivity, stability, solubility against proteolysis, yield, clearance rate from circulation and immunogenicity. The bio-therapeutic glycoproteins mainly produced by yeast expression systems, insect cells, mammalian systems, and plant-based expression systems. In yeast expression systems, yeast is cultured chemically to scale up fermentation to an industrial level. Yeast and human share same N-glycan’s linkage. Insect cells represent an alternative system for expression of recombinant bio-therapeutic proteins. Later recombinant proteins are separated from insect cells. Mammalian Systems are used to produce complex bio-therapeutic glycoproteins. Most of the FDA approved bio-therapeutic glycoproteins derived from mammalian systems. Plant-based expression systems used for the scale-up production of glycoproteins. Among all systems, mammalian systems are well established in pharmaceuticals. Some examples of bio-therapeutic glycoproteins include tocilizumab, bevacizumab, adalimumab, etc.

Bio-Therapeutic Glycoproteins Market: Drivers and Restraints

The potential benefits of Bio-Therapeutic Glycoproteins have been a subject of rising industrial interest in the context of wide range application. So, far they include several protein classes like antisera, cytokines, clotting factors, hormones, enzymes and enzyme inhibitors have been best suited physiologically. The trend of industrial developments likely continues alongside with growing knowledge about the functions of bio-therapeutic glycoproteins. Bio-Therapeutic Glycoproteins are a fastest growing field in the pharmaceutical industry due to a wide range of applicability. The mammalian expression system is used to produce glycoproteins that coded with human-like glycans. Bio-Therapeutic glycoproteins represent an integrated treatment for most of the autoimmune disorders, cancers, replacement therapies like hormone and enzyme substituted. All these benefits of glycoproteins drive the robust growth of the Bio-Therapeutic Glycoproteins market.

The production capacity of manufacturers is limiting the usage, high cost, and limited control over glycosylation. All these factors act as a restraint on the growth of the bio-therapeutic glycoprotein market.

Bio-Therapeutic Glycoproteins Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on Therapeutic Area

Oncology and Haematology

Diabetes

Cardiology

Inflammatory Diseases

Others

Segmentation based on Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Drug Store

Mail-Order Pharmacy

Bio-Therapeutic Glycoproteins Market: Market Overview

Global Bio-Therapeutic Glycoproteins market witnessed burgeoning growth due to rising demand for potential health benefits. Manufacturers mostly focused towards alternatives production system like yeast, insect, and plants system rather than mammalian systems due to the high efficiency of these systems. Bio-therapeutics glycoproteins market also witnessed increased regulatory support and government funding due to a wide range of application. The future of bio-therapeutic glycoproteins market is anticipated to grow at double CAGR during the forecast period.

Bio-Therapeutic Glycoproteins Market: Region-wise Overview

Global Bio-Therapeutic Glycoproteins Market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia -Pacific & Japan, The Middle East and Africa regions and Latin America by region wise. North America dominates the global Bio-Therapeutic Glycoproteins Market due to the presence of dominant players in this region, and in North America, USA is a major stakeholder due to the high acceptance of bioactive peptides. Bio-therapeutic glycoproteins. Europe and Asia-pacific are the fastest growing market in Bio-Therapeutic Glycoproteins Market due to rising research activities. The economic conditions in Asia-pacific region rise the bio-therapeutic glycoproteins market to new heights. The Middle East and Africa regions and Latin America are also showing significant growth because of increasing awareness in these regions during the forecasted period.

Bio-Therapeutic Glycoproteins Market: Key Participants

Genentech Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Genzyme Corp.

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen

Biogen Idec

Merck & Co

