Bio-Polyamide Market 2020-2025: Industry Report, Growth, Trends and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Bio-Polyamide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market value is projected to reach US$ 295 Million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2020-2025. Bio-polyamide refers to natural polymers that consist of amino-acid repeating units, including peptides and proteins. It is generally obtained from the monomers extracted from bio-based materials, including castor oil. It offers advantages such as cost-effectiveness, recyclability, renewability, lightweight, and non-abrasiveness. Owing to this, it finds wide applications across several industries, including the textile, automotive, marine, electrical and electronics, film and coating, and other consumer good sectors.

Global Bio-Polyamide Market Trends:

The thriving automotive industry depicts a high demand for bio-polyamide based on its high mechanical strength, extensive processability, and excellent thermal performance. Apart from this, the rising environmental concerns, coupled with various stringent governmental regulations, have replaced the synthetic polyamides in the textile production with eco-friendly, bio-polyamides. Moreover, owing to their electromechanical resistivity, creep resistance, high strength-to-weight ratio, and ductility, bio-polyamides are increasingly used in the manufacturing of engineered plastics for several electrical products. Additionally, several technological advancements and extensive research and development (R&D) are some of the other factors further creating a positive outlook for the market.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Bio-Polyamide Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Price Analysis

5.11.1 Key Price Indicators

5.11.2 Price Structure

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 PA-6

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 PA-66

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Industrial Plastics

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Fibers

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-Use

8.1 Automotive

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Textiles and Sports

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Industrial Goods

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Films and Coatings

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Electrical and Electronics

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Europe

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Bio-Polyamide Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 ARKEMA/S ADR ( OTCMKTS: ARKAY )

11.3.2 ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR ( OTCMKTS: AHKSY )

11.3.3 BASF SE ( OTCMKTS: BASFY )

11.3.4 Koninklijke DSM N.V. ( OTCMKTS: RDSMY )

11.3.5 Evonik Industries AG ( OTCMKTS: EVKIF )

11.3.6 Domo Chemicals GmbH

11.3.7 LANXESS AG/ADR ( OTCMKTS: LNXSY )

11.3.8 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation SJSC ( TADAWUL: 2010 )

11.3.9 Solvay (OTCMKTS: SOLVY)

11.3.10 SIMONA AG ( FRA: SIM )

