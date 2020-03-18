Bio-plastics Market Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2029

The global Bio-plastics market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Bio-plastics market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Bio-plastics market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Bio-plastics market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Bio-plastics market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:
Each market player encompassed in the Bio-plastics market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Bio-plastics market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
On the basis of age group, the global Bio-plastics market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
NatureWorks
Toray Industries
Evonik Industries
E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
DSM
Arkema
Techno Polymer
RTP Company
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Bio-PET
Bio-PE
Bio-PA
Bio-degradable Polyesters
PLA & PLA Blends
Starch Blends
PHA
Others
Segment by Application
Bottle
Food-services
Agriculture/Horticulture
Consumer Products
Automotive
Others
