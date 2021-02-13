Bio-Plastic Packaging-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

The Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Market is valued at $6142 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $25368.7 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 32.7% from 2015 to 2022. Textile industry is anticipated to get profitable impact for bio-plastic market with the increasing environmental awareness among the global population. Bio-plastic packaging is a highly intensive market witnessing more than 50% of biodegradable plastics market demand. Global market is anticipated to witness growth owing to increasing customer attentiveness to ecological products. Shifting partiality from artificial chemical products to environmental substitutes is expected to boost the Bio-plastic packaging market growth. Huge complications involved in the production through agro-based raw materials are anticipated to be a challenging factor for market in the near future. Increasing adoption of bio-based PET in packaging due to rising R&D expenditure by beverage manufacturers is probably to exploit new markets over the forecast period.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/220638

The factors restricting the market growth include high cost of production as bio-plastic is not easily recyclable, lack of commercial conversion technology of agro based material to bio-plastic, and limited use of bio-plastic for the packaging attributed to the premium pricing of the bio-plastic. Europe commanded the global market in 2014 followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. Several European countries have adopted bio-plastic packaging, driving the regional market. However, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the market and is anticipated to grow at a highest rate over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is commanding the global market in terms of production. With the constant rise in awareness about the environment and pollution and greater emphasis on sustainability, the governments of several Asia Pacific nations are focusing on the recycling of plastic products, which has boosted the growth prospects for the market in this region. The packaging and food services segment is anticipated become the commanding shareholder in the global market over the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the market include Sphere SA, Novamont S.p.A., NatureWorks, LLC, Metabolix, Inc, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Innovia Films Limited, Green Dot Holdings LLC, Evonik Industries AG, DuPont, The Dow Chemical Company, Corbion N V, Cargill Incorporated, Cardia Bioplastics Limited, Braskem S.A, BASF SE, Arkema SA, Plantic, Ecospan, Toray Industries and DSM Company.

Product Types Covered:

Biodegradable Bio-plastic Packaging

Biodegradable Polyesters

Biodegradable Starch Blends

Polyanhydrides

Polyvinyl alcohols

Polyethylene furanoate (PEF)

Other Biodegradable Bio-plastic Packaging types

Non-Biodegradable Bio-plastic Packaging

Bio-PET (polythene terephthalate)

Bio-PE (polyethylene)

io-PA (polyamide)

Bio-PP (Polypropylene)

Other Non-Biodegradable Bio-plastic Packaging types

Other Product types

Water Soluble Polymer (WSP)

Petrochemical base

Moulded fibre

End Users Covered:

Non-food

Food service packaging

Food packaging

Beverage packaging

Construction

Automotive

Other End Users

Textile

Household

Horticulture

Consumer goods and Electronics

Agriculture

Pharmaceutical

Packaging types Covered:

Rigid plastic packaging

Flexible packaging

Other Packaging types

Technologies Covered:

Pelletizing

Non-biodegradable bio-derived thermoplastics

Injection molding

Bio-plastic synthesized from bio-derived monomers

Bio-plastic produced by natural or genetically modified organisms (GMO)

Bio-plastic directly extracted from biomass

Biodegradable polymers synthesized from petrochemicals

Other Technologies

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/bio-plastic-packaging-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Research Scope

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Research Sources

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Market, By Product Type

5.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoates

5.2 Cellulose

5.3 Moulded fibre

5.4 Aliphatic-Aromatic Copolyesters (AAC)

5.5 Bio PET

5.6 Bio-derived

5.7 Water Soluble Polymer (WSP)

5.8 Starch

5.9 Polylactic acid

6 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Market, By End-user

6.1 Beverage packaging

6.2 Non-food

6.3 Foodservice packaging

6.4 Food packaging

7 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 France

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 UK

7.2.5 Spain

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 Japan

7.3.2 China

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 New Zealand

7.3.6 Rest of Asia

7.4 Rest of the World

7.4.1 Latin America

7.4.2 Middle East

7.4.3 Africa

7.4.4 Others

8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling

9.1 Sphere SA

9.2 Evonik Industries AG

9.3 Green Dot Holdings LLC

9.4 Corbion nv

9.5 BASF SE

9.6 Cardia Bioplastics Limited

9.7 Arkema SA

9.8 DuPont (EI) de Nemours

9.9 Innovia Films Limited

9.10 Cargill Incorporated

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/220638

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/220638

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/220638