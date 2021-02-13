Bio-Plastic Packaging-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description
The Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Market is valued at $6142 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $25368.7 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 32.7% from 2015 to 2022. Textile industry is anticipated to get profitable impact for bio-plastic market with the increasing environmental awareness among the global population. Bio-plastic packaging is a highly intensive market witnessing more than 50% of biodegradable plastics market demand. Global market is anticipated to witness growth owing to increasing customer attentiveness to ecological products. Shifting partiality from artificial chemical products to environmental substitutes is expected to boost the Bio-plastic packaging market growth. Huge complications involved in the production through agro-based raw materials are anticipated to be a challenging factor for market in the near future. Increasing adoption of bio-based PET in packaging due to rising R&D expenditure by beverage manufacturers is probably to exploit new markets over the forecast period.
The factors restricting the market growth include high cost of production as bio-plastic is not easily recyclable, lack of commercial conversion technology of agro based material to bio-plastic, and limited use of bio-plastic for the packaging attributed to the premium pricing of the bio-plastic. Europe commanded the global market in 2014 followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. Several European countries have adopted bio-plastic packaging, driving the regional market. However, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the market and is anticipated to grow at a highest rate over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is commanding the global market in terms of production. With the constant rise in awareness about the environment and pollution and greater emphasis on sustainability, the governments of several Asia Pacific nations are focusing on the recycling of plastic products, which has boosted the growth prospects for the market in this region. The packaging and food services segment is anticipated become the commanding shareholder in the global market over the forecast period.
Some of the key players in the market include Sphere SA, Novamont S.p.A., NatureWorks, LLC, Metabolix, Inc, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Innovia Films Limited, Green Dot Holdings LLC, Evonik Industries AG, DuPont, The Dow Chemical Company, Corbion N V, Cargill Incorporated, Cardia Bioplastics Limited, Braskem S.A, BASF SE, Arkema SA, Plantic, Ecospan, Toray Industries and DSM Company.
Product Types Covered:
Biodegradable Bio-plastic Packaging
Biodegradable Polyesters
Biodegradable Starch Blends
Polyanhydrides
Polyvinyl alcohols
Polyethylene furanoate (PEF)
Other Biodegradable Bio-plastic Packaging types
Non-Biodegradable Bio-plastic Packaging
Bio-PET (polythene terephthalate)
Bio-PE (polyethylene)
io-PA (polyamide)
Bio-PP (Polypropylene)
Other Non-Biodegradable Bio-plastic Packaging types
Other Product types
Water Soluble Polymer (WSP)
Petrochemical base
Moulded fibre
End Users Covered:
Non-food
Food service packaging
Food packaging
Beverage packaging
Construction
Automotive
Other End Users
Textile
Household
Horticulture
Consumer goods and Electronics
Agriculture
Pharmaceutical
Packaging types Covered:
Rigid plastic packaging
Flexible packaging
Other Packaging types
Technologies Covered:
Pelletizing
Non-biodegradable bio-derived thermoplastics
Injection molding
Bio-plastic synthesized from bio-derived monomers
Bio-plastic produced by natural or genetically modified organisms (GMO)
Bio-plastic directly extracted from biomass
Biodegradable polymers synthesized from petrochemicals
Other Technologies
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Research Scope
2.3 Research Methodology
2.4 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Market, By Product Type
5.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoates
5.2 Cellulose
5.3 Moulded fibre
5.4 Aliphatic-Aromatic Copolyesters (AAC)
5.5 Bio PET
5.6 Bio-derived
5.7 Water Soluble Polymer (WSP)
5.8 Starch
5.9 Polylactic acid
6 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Market, By End-user
6.1 Beverage packaging
6.2 Non-food
6.3 Foodservice packaging
6.4 Food packaging
7 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Market, By Geography
7.1 North America
7.1.1 US
7.1.2 Canada
7.2 Europe
7.2.1 Germany
7.2.2 France
7.2.3 Italy
7.2.4 UK
7.2.5 Spain
7.3 Asia Pacific
7.3.1 Japan
7.3.2 China
7.3.3 India
7.3.4 Australia
7.3.5 New Zealand
7.3.6 Rest of Asia
7.4 Rest of the World
7.4.1 Latin America
7.4.2 Middle East
7.4.3 Africa
7.4.4 Others
8 Key Developments
8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
8.3 New Product Launch
8.4 Expansions
8.5 Other Key Strategies
9 Company Profiling
9.1 Sphere SA
9.2 Evonik Industries AG
9.3 Green Dot Holdings LLC
9.4 Corbion nv
9.5 BASF SE
9.6 Cardia Bioplastics Limited
9.7 Arkema SA
9.8 DuPont (EI) de Nemours
9.9 Innovia Films Limited
9.10 Cargill Incorporated
