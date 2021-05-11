Bio Imaging Market Key Manufacturers (GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Topcon, Positron, Heidelberg Engineering), End Users and Future Insights by 2026

Bio-imaging is that branch of science that is concerned with functional and structural images of human bodies. It uses various processes and techniques that reproduce the snapshot of human tissues and anatomy at a molecular level. This technology can diagnose, treat and prevent diseases by using advanced imaging techniques. Medical bio-imaging technology thus finds application in examination and diagnosis of multiple diseases. It further helps to develop a general database of physiology and anatomy of living bodies that can be used for further research studies. Molecular bio-imaging is concerned with the temporal and spatial arrangement of macromolecules.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Heidelberg Engineering, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, Toshiba Medical Systems, United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd, and Topcon Corporation, Positron Corporation. The Global Bio-imaging Market 2020-2026 Industry a technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities and growing applications of bio-imaging are the major drivers for the market. However, high cost of bio-imaging may become barrier to the market growth in the forecast period.

On the basis of imaging techniques, the market is split into:

• Conventional Film Radiography

• Computed Radiography

• Computed Tomography (CT)

• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

• Ultrasonography

• Photoacoustic/Thermoacoustic Imaging

• Magnetic Resonance Elastography (MRE)

• Other Bio-imaging devices

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

• Alzheimer’s Disease (AD)

• Cancer

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS)

• Other Applications

• Others.On the basis of end users, the market is split into:

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Imaging Centers

On the basis of end users, the market is split into:

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Imaging Centers

• Other End Users.

