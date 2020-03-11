Bio-ethanol Market 2020 Worldwide Top Leading Players – Abengoa Bioenergy SA, Algenol, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Bio-ethanol including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Bio-ethanol investments from 2020 till 2024.

The market for bio-ethanol is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. One of the major factor driving the market is the growing demand from the automotive Industry. On the contraty, shifting focus towards bio-butanol is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Top Leading Manufactures-

Abengoa Bioenergy SA, Algenol, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, DowDuPont, Ethanol Technologies, GranBio, Green Plains Inc., Jilin Fuel Ethanol Co. Ltd. (CNPC), Pacific Ethanol, Inc., POET, LLC., Raizen (incl. Shell), Valero Marketing and Supply Company

Market Scenario

Increasing Demand from Automotive & Transportation Industry

– Exhaust gases of bio-ethanol are much cleaner as it burns more cleanly. Bio-ethanol can be directly used in vehicles and acts in a similar fashion to conventional fuels.

– Furthermore, bio-ethanol has a high-octane rating that enables high engine compression ratios which increases engine efficiency and performance.

– Compared to conventional gasoline, bio-ethanol based fuel has a low volumetric energy density and requires more bio-ethanol per kilometer (by as much as 50%) when compared to gasoline.

– The conversion of a conventional spark-ignition engine vehicle into a pure bio-ethanol engine simply requires adjustment of the timing (and electronic control systems where used) and the fitting of a larger fuel tank due to the fuels low energy density.

– Low percentage bio-ethanol blends (up to E10) can readily be used by most conventional gasoline engines without the need for any modifications and can even slightly improve their performance.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Bio-ethanol Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2024 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

