Bio-Butanol Market Size, Status and Global Outlook 2020 to 2023 | Hawks Scientific Ltd., Chanzhou Elly Industrial Import and Export Co. Ltd., Shanghai Wescco Chemical Co. Ltd             

The global bromobenzene market is estimated to witness a CAGR of approximately 4% during the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Global Bio-Butanol Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

North America is expected to account for the major share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to witness strong growth in the demand for bromobenzene, owing to the increasing investments in the pharmaceuticals industry. In addition, the growing demand for copolymers, plastics, and emulsifiers is driving the growth of bromobenzene market.

Market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the Top players including-

Hawks Scientific Ltd., Chanzhou Elly Industrial Import and Export Co. Ltd., Shanghai Wescco Chemical Co. Ltd., A. B. Enterprises, Alpha Aesar, Weifang Yonhop Chemical Co. Ltd., Shandong Henglian Chemical CO. Ltd., ChemSampCo Inc., Sontaro Organo Industries, Fang Qioa (Fang Qioa East Chemical Plant), Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Global (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Global)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Global, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa

Growing Pharmaceutical Industry in Asia-Pacific

Bromobenzene is used as an intermediate in the production of pharmaceutical products, which drives the demand for the bromobenzene in the pharmaceutical industry. Asia-Pacific is witnessing strong growth in the pharmaceutical industry. The presence of emerging economies, such as China, India, Indonesia, etc., the region has been attracting foreign investments into the sector. Hence, the growing pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the demand for bromobenzene market.

Phenylmagnesium Bromide serves as a Major Product Type

Bromobenzene is majorly used in the preparation of phenylmagnesium bromide, a versatile Grignard reagent used to prepare benzoic acid, secondary amines, benzophenones, and other chemicals. Bromobenzene is also used to introduce phenyl groups in coupling reactions, like Suzuki reactions. These reactions are used widely for synthesizing intermediates used in pharmaceuticals or fine chemicals. Additionally, bromobenzene is a precursor in producing phencyclidine, a dissociative drug; bromobenzene is a precursor in the manufacture of phencyclidine, a dissociative drug.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, followed by Europe. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to the increasing investments in the pharmaceutical industry in the region. Besides this, co-polymer and plastic industry has also been witnessing a strong growth in the region. Plastic industry has been witnessing strong growth in the region, fuelled by the emerging e-retail & e-commerce; increasing demand from automotive and rapidly growing construction industry. Hence, the application of bromobenzene in the production of co-polymers and plastics is thus, likely to increase the bromobenzene demand for application with growth in these sectors.

Notable Developments

August 2017: Praj Industries planned to commercialize their bio-butanol technology after successful trials in the R&D center.

Major points covered in this research are:-

─Bio-Butanol Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2020-2023), Competition by Manufacturers

─Global Market Size (Value) of Bio-Butanol (2020-2023)

─Global Bio-Butanol Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2023)

─Global Bio-Butanol Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─Global Bio-Butanol Market Analysis by Application

─Global Bio-Butanol Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Bio-Butanol Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─Global Bio-Butanol Market Forecast (2020-2023)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Bio-Butanol report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Bio-Butanol product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

