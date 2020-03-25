Bio-based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market : Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis, Outlook

The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Bio-based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The rising demand for greener fuels has been propelling the product demand for LPG blending. Besides, the product is extensively used as an aerosol propellant for wart removal in pharmaceuticals, as a hair spray in personal care and as an air freshener in home-care. DME is a fuel with no lubricity; hence conventional systems of fuel delivery and fuel injection are not compatible with it. This factor is likely to hamper the Bio-based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market growth.

Key Players

1. Akzo Nobel N.V.

2. China Energy

3. Ferrostaal GmbH

4. Grillo-Werke AG

5. JOVO Group

6. Korea Gas Corporation

7. Mitsubishi Corporation

8. Oberon Fuels

9. Royal Dutch Shell

10. The Chemours Company

Global Bio-based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Dimethyl Ether(DME) is a colorless gas at atmospheric temperature and is used in ranges of fuel applications such as an aerosol propellant and LPG blending. Dimethyl Ether is widely encouraged for domestic applications by government bodies since it is a cleaner source of energy generation. It is also a promising fuel in gas turbines and diesel engines. Bio-based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market is prominent as it has been extensively employed across domestic and household industry for cooking and heating applications as a cleaner energy source.

Bio-based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

