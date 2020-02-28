Bike and Scooter Rental Market Projected to reach $11.10 billion by 2027 | Jump, Cityscoot, COUP, Lime, Grow Mobility, Nextbike

According to Publisher, the Global Bike and Scooter Rental accounted for $2.04 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $11.10 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period.

Sustainable and technologically advanced mobility and rise of micro-mobility as a budget-friendly mode of transportation are some key factors influencing the market growth. However, lack of supporting infrastructure for micro-mobility is hampering the market growth.

A bike rental or scooter rentals rent out bikes and scooters for short periods of time, usually for a few hours. Rentals are mostly provided by bike shops as a sideline to their main businesses of sales and service, but some shops specialize in rentals.

Key players profiled in the report include Jump, Cityscoot, COUP, Lime, Grow Mobility, Nextbike, Bird, Spin, Lyft, Mobike, Cityscoot, Ecooltra, Skip, Bolt, Scoot, and Hopr.

Based on the operational model, dockless segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the lesser requirement of hardware for securing and managing inventory. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to increasing concerns over pollution as well as growing traffic congestion.

