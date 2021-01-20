Biggest Innovation of Investment Banking Market In Worldwide To 2026: Industry Size, Share, and Growth, Emerging Technologies Trend with Top Key Players: Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Credit Suisse, UBS

Global Investment Banking Market valued approximately USD xxx billion in 2019 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2020-2026. The Investment Banking is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Investment banking market is mainly driven owing to rising number of High Net worth individuals, surging number of large scale and small scale organizations, escalating number of banking institutions in both the developed and developing countries and surging trade and commerce considering the global scenario.

The investment banking is considered as trading of securities for cash or the promotion of securities by the individual or the organization. An investment bank may also deal with the mutual funds, pension funds, hedge funds & members of the public who invest their financials. Trading securities for cash could also be referred as the market making or easing the transactions in a precise manner. These two separate factors could be precisely referred to as the sell side and buy side. The Investment banking is divided into two functions.

The one function of an investment bank keenly deals with the insider or private information as this could not be made public. The second function of the investment banks is the sector that deals with the public information considering the global scenario. An example of this function could be stock analysis.

On the basis of segmentation, the Investment banking market is segmented into type which is further classified into Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory, Equity Capital Markets Underwriting and debt capital markets underwriting considering the global scenario. The Mergers & Acquisitions subsegment is anticipated to be the dominating as the well as fastest growing segment considering the forthcoming future.

The Major Market Players included in this report are:

• Goldman Sachs

• JP Morgan

• Bank of America Meryl Lynch

• Morgan Stanley

• Deutsche Bank

• Barclays

• Credit Suisse

• UBS

• …

No of Pages: 200

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory

 Debt Capital Markets Underwriting

 Equity Capital Markets Underwriting

The regional analysis of Global Investment Banking Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Target Audience of the Global Investment Banking Market in Market Study:

• Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

• Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

• Venture capitalists

• Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

• Third-party knowledge providers

• Investment bankers

• Investors

