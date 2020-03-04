Big Data in Oil and Gas Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2019-2026

The global Big Data in Oil and Gas market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Big Data in Oil and Gas market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Big Data in Oil and Gas market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Big Data in Oil and Gas across various industries.

Competitive Dynamics

Accenture, Datawatch, Drillinginfo, Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, HortonWorks, Inc., IBM Corporation, MapR Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Palantir Solutions, Capgemini SE, and OSIsoft LLC are some of the key players that have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, key competitors, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been provided as part of company profiling.

The global Big Data in Oil and Gas market is segmented as below:

Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Market, by Component

Software Data Analytics Data Collection Data Discovery and Visualization Data Management

Services Consulting System Integration Operation and Maintenance



Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Market, by Data Type

Structured

Unstructured

Semi-structured

Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Market, by Application

Upstream Conventional Unconventional

Midstream

Downstream

Administration

Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



