Bicycle Helmet Market 2020 Industry Share, Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue and Top Companies Analysis- Dorel, Merida, Giant, Mavic, KASK, POC, Urge, Orbea, GUB, Limar and Forecast to 2026

The market study on the global Bicycle Helmet Market will encompass the entire ecosystem of the industry, covering major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, and the major countries falling under those regions. The global Bicycle Helmet market is valued at 858.5 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 1172.4 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.

Synopsis of the Bicycle Helmet:-

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

The Global Bicycle Helmet Market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Bicycle Helmet market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

The Major Companies covered in Bicycle Helmet are:

Vista Outdoor

o Dorel

o Specialized

o Trek Bicycle

o Merida

o Giant

o Mavic

o Scott Sports

o MET

o OGK KABUTO

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Bicycle Helmet manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share in global market.

Geographically, the study objectives are to present the Bicycle Helmet development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Segment by Type, the Bicycle Helmet market is segmented into

MTB Helmets

Road Helmets

Sport Helmets

Segment by Application

Commuter & Recreation

Sport Games

Major points From Table of contents-

1 Bicycle Helmet Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bicycle Helmet

1.2 Bicycle Helmet Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 MTB Helmets

1.2.3 Road Helmets

1.2.4 Sport Helmets

1.3 Bicycle Helmet Segment by Application

1.3.1 Bicycle Helmet Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Commuter & Recreation

1.3.3 Sport Games

1.4 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Bicycle Helmet Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Bicycle Helmet Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Bicycle Helmet Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Bicycle Helmet Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bicycle Helmet Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Bicycle Helmet Players (Opinion Leaders)

