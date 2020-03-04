Bicycle Components Aftermarket Market 2020: Industry Trends, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Global Bicycle Components Aftermarket Market Report 2020 – Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 is a comprehensive and in-depth study on the current state available at Value Market Research

The new bicycle components aftermarket Market report offers a comprehensive study of the present scenario of the market coupled with major market dynamic. Also, it highlights the in-depth market analysis with the latest trends, drivers and its segments with respect to regional and country. Further, this report profiles top key players of the bicycle components aftermarket and analyze their market share, strategic development and other development across the globe.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the bicycle components aftermarket market include Accell Group N.V. , Atlas Cycles Ltd., Avon Cycles Ltd., Campagnolo S.R.L., Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Bicycles Inc., Hero Cycles Limited, Merida Industry Co., Ltd., Shimano Inc. , Specialized Bicycle Components and SRAM LLC. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The growing focus on conserving natural resources along with surging oil prices are boosting the market growth. Rising interest of bicycle riders towards upgrading their bicycles frequently is again stimulating the demand for bicycle components. Along with this, growing Preference for Green Transportation is again accelerating the market value. Moreover, advanced material technology for bicycle components is likely to boost demand over the forecast period.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of bicycle components aftermarket.

Market Segmentation

The entire bicycle components aftermarket market has been sub-categorized into component type, bicycle type, and sales channel. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Component type

Derailleurs

Road Groupsets

Suspensions

Wheel Sets

Brakes

Hydraulic

Mechanical

Caliper Type

Gears

Others

By Bicycle Type

Mountain Bike

Hybrid/Cross

Road

Comfort

Youth

Cruiser

Recumbent/Tandem

Electric

Folding

By Sales Channel

Specialty Bicycle Retailers

Discount Stores

Department Stores

Full-line Sporting Goods Stores

Outdoor Specialty Stores

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for bicycle components aftermarket market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

