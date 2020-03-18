Bicycle Carbon Frames Market 2020 Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2025

Bicycles, traditionally used as a mode of transportation are now being increasingly used for the recreational and sporting purpose. Bicycles such as mountain bikes are available in different variants in order to suit consumer demand. Another major factor in the growth of the global bicycle industry is soaring fuel prices coupled with increased traffic congestion as well as pollution. Moreover, health benefits associated with the riding bicycle is also a key factor to supplement the growth of the global bicycle carbon frames industry over the next few years.

Global bicycle carbon frames market report provides the statistical data in the form of tables, charts, and infographics to assess the market, its improvement, growth, and market trends across the world. This report offers the detailed view of the several sections such as product portfolios, segmental analysis, geographical analysis, followed by in-depth information about the bicycle carbon market major vendors and their strategies about takeovers and alliances.

At a regional scale, Europe is projected to account for largest bicycle carbon frames market share. Increasing inclination towards recreational touring coupled with the aim for decreasing carbon footprints is the key factor to drive market growth across matured economies such as Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth, mainly due to the impressive growth trend in China. The Chinese market accounts for a major chunk in the bicycle carbon frames market size. China is one of the top manufacturer as well as a major consumer of bicycles. The bicycle carbon frames industry in China is projected to grow around 6.7% CAGR over the forecast period.

Key Players: CKT, Battaglin Cicli, Giant Manufacturing, Fuji Bikes, Ritchey Design.

In terms of market competition, the bicycle carbon frames industry is a highly competitive market with the presence of a large number of local and regional players. The rising number of local players, especially across Asia Pacific region is giving tough competition to the global players to maintain their bicycle carbon frames market share. Product differentiation is one of the major strategy adopted by key players to maintain their customer base.

In terms of geography, the global bicycle carbon frames market is sub-segmented into Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. Among these, the market expected to be dominated by the Europe. This region is accounted for around 35% of the market share due to existence of the large bicycle fleet and forecast huge demand for bicycles for commutation.

Reasons for the study:

The purpose of the study is to give an exhaustive outlook of the bicycle carbon frame industry.

We have been following the bicycle manufacturing industry from quite some time, especially bicycles produced from new materials such as carbon fiber. Usage of carbon fiber has been increasing across several industry verticals, owing to which bicycles made from carbon fibers are also gaining immense popularity.

Increasing usage of bicycles as an alternative mode of transportation, especially across developed economies is a key trend observed in the bicycle industry.

Rise in governmental support for bicycle as the new alternative to save the fuel and control pollution is one of the strong reason for high adoption rate for bicycles, hence augmenting sales for bicycle carbon frames across the globe.

