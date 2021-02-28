Bicycle Bearing Market Research Report Insights and Forecast 2019 to 2025

Bicycle Bearing Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Bicycle Bearing Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Scope of The Bicycle Bearing Market Report:

Doctors suggest general public all over the world to employ bicycles for living a fit life, regardless of obesity; the bicycle market is predicted to be more powered by the countries and regions where obesity is a concerning problem. The rising acceptance of bicycles is expected to power development for the market of bicycle bearings.

These days, high share of the worldwide population has added bicycle riding in their daily routine as a fitness activity. Research shows that cycling burns 400–1000 calories each hour relying upon the bicycle rider’s weight.

As per the WHO, more than 50% of adult population in 2014 in 114 countries including the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas was obese. Many nations in Americas and Europe have used bicycle riding as an effectual method of maintaining normal body mass and burning fat, subsequently rising requirement for bicycle bearings.

By type, the global bicycle bearing market is divided into loose ball bearings, retainer bearings, and sealed cartridge bearings. By application, the global bicycle bearing market is divided into hybrid bike, mountain bike, road bike-racing, and other.

Key Players in the Bicycle Bearing Market Report

The major players included in the global bicycle bearing market forecast are Boca Bearing Inc., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Jiangsu Wanda Special Bearing Co., Ltd., Endura Bearings, National Engineering Industries Limited, SKF AB, Fuda Bearing Corporation Co., Ltd., SMB Bearing, Yuyao Bote Bearing Co., Ltd., and Kogel Bearing among others.

Bicycle Bearing Market Key Market Segments:

By Product:

Loose Ball Bearings

Retainer Bearings

Sealed Cartridge Bearings

By Application:

Hybrid Bike

Mountain Bike

Road Bike Racing

Others

Increasing Use Of Bicycle And Using Green Transportation Is Predicted To Power Bicycle Bearings Requirement In The Global Market

Rising issues about energy & oil prices and air pollution are luring the population towards the employment of pollutant-free transportation alternatives. As per a report launched by the WHO, air pollution added to the death of almost 4 million individuals under the age of 60 in 2012. Passenger vehicles and trucks elevate air pollution as they create noteworthy amount of nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and other pollutants. Fuel-based vehicles give out more than 50% of carbon monoxides and nitrogen oxides, and almost 25% of the hydrocarbons into the air. Therefore, people are shifting towards increasing use of bicycle and using green transportation, which is predicted to power bicycle bearings requirement in the global market.

Furthermore, the employment of electric bicycles as an environmental-friendly transportation mode is rising every year. For example, almost 40 million e-bicycles and 112,000 electric cars were traded all over the world in 2013. In China, there are more electric bicycles as compared to vehicles running on the streets. Middle and low-revenue users are powering the sales of e-bikes in Asia Pacific since these are affordable. This factor will generate significant growth avenues for the electric bicycle market, and rise the requirement for bicycle bearings over the coming period.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

Get Full information of This Report