Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2019-2025

The global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

JPFL-ExxonMobil

Taghleef

Oben Licht Holding Group

NAN YA PLASTICS

Yem Chio

Treofan

Vibac

Sibur

Cosmo

Manucor S.p.A.

Flex Film

Stenta Films

FUTAMURA

China Flexible Packaging Group

Gettel Group

FuRong Technology

Xiaoshan Huayi

Kinlead Packaging

Jiangsu Shukang

Decro

FSPG

Guangqing New Material

Shenda

NAN YA PLASTICS(Mainland)

Yem Chio(Ningbo)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Tubular Quench Method

Flat Film Strength Method

Segment by Application

Packaging Films

Print Lamination Films

Label Films

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

