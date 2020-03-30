Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Developing Research Methodology Analysis anticipated to Boost Immense Growth by 2020-2025

Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market 2020 Report presents market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges. This report also focuses on Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) is a stretched polypropylene film which provides outstanding strength, rigidity, transparency and gloss on top of superior moisture roof properties.

BOPP films are manufactured using a tenter frame sequential process or the double bubble process, in which a polypropylene (PP) film is oriented in two directions (machine and transverse directions). BOPP films are typically used for packaging films, print lamination films, label films etc.

The market is expected to expand at 5.88% CAGR over the period between 2020 and 2025.

Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market: Product Segment Analysis

Flat film strength method

Tubular quench method

Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market: Application Segment Analysis

General Grade Film

Heat Sealable Film

Metalized BOPP film

Others

Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market: Regional Segment Analysis

USA

Europe

Japan

China

India

South East Asia

The Players mentioned in our report

JPFL-ExxonMobil

Taghleef

NAN YA PLASTICS

Yem Chio

Treofan

Vibac

Sibur

Cosmo

Manucor S.p.A.

Oben Licht Holding Group

Flex Film

Stenta Films

FUTAMURA

China Flexible Packaging Group

Gettel Group

FuRong Technology

Xiaoshan Huayi

Kinlead Packaging

Jiangsu Shukang

Decro

FSPG

Guangqing New Material

Shenda

NAN YA PLASTICS(Mainland)

Yem Chio(Ningbo)

Table of Content

Chapter One: About the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Industry



Chapter Two: World Market Competition Landscape



Chapter Three: World Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market share



Chapter Four: Supply Chain Analysis



Chapter Five: Company Profiles



Chapter Six: Globalisation & Trade



Chapter Seven: Distributors and Customers



Chapter Eight: Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries



Chapter Nine: World Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Forecast through 2025



List of Table and Figure

Table Main Market Activities by Regions

Table Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2015-2020

Table Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2020

Table Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2015-2020

Table Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2020

Table Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2015-2020

Table Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2020

Table Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2015-2020

Table Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2020

Table Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2015-2020

Table Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2020

Table Major Production Market share by Players 2015

Table Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players 2015

Table Production Market share by Major Regions in 2020-2020

Table Production Market share by Major Regions in 2017-2025

Table Revenue (M USD) Market share by Regions in 2020-2020

Table Revenue (M USD) Market share by Regions in 2017-2025

Table Industry Supply chain Analysis

Table Raw material Prices Analysis 2012-2020

Table Raw material Suppliers Market Analysis

Table Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis

Figure Production Process Analysis

Figure Production Cost Structure

continued…

