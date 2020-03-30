Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Developing Research Methodology Analysis anticipated to Boost Immense Growth by 2020-2025

Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market 2020 Report presents market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges. This report also focuses on Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.
Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) is a stretched polypropylene film which provides outstanding strength, rigidity, transparency and gloss on top of superior moisture roof properties.
BOPP films are manufactured using a tenter frame sequential process or the double bubble process, in which a polypropylene (PP) film is oriented in two directions (machine and transverse directions). BOPP films are typically used for packaging films, print lamination films, label films etc.
The market is expected to expand at 5.88% CAGR over the period between 2020 and 2025.
Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market: Product Segment Analysis
Flat film strength method
Tubular quench method
Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market: Application Segment Analysis
General Grade Film
Heat Sealable Film
Metalized BOPP film
Others
Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
Japan
China
India
South East Asia
The Players mentioned in our report
JPFL-ExxonMobil
Taghleef
NAN YA PLASTICS
Yem Chio
Treofan
Vibac
Sibur
Cosmo
Manucor S.p.A.
Oben Licht Holding Group
Flex Film
Stenta Films
FUTAMURA
China Flexible Packaging Group
Gettel Group
FuRong Technology
Xiaoshan Huayi
Kinlead Packaging
Jiangsu Shukang
Decro
FSPG
Guangqing New Material
Shenda
NAN YA PLASTICS(Mainland)
Yem Chio(Ningbo)
