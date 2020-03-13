BFSI A2P SMS Market Development Factors by Types, End User and Key Service Providers Dialogue Communications, Infobip ltd, Nexmo, Syniverse Technologies, Tanla Solutions

Global BFSI A2P SMS Market 2020 Industry is the application-to-Person (A2P) messaging is an automated message from an application rather than a person. It is one-way process in which message is send from a web-based application to a mobile receiver and receiver are not expected to reply. Furthermore, A2P is a service using an automatic application that sends the messages to a customer’s mobile phone.

Key players profiled in the report includes: ANAM Technologies, Beepsend AB, CLX Communications AB., Dialogue Communications Ltd, DIMOCO Messaging GmBH, Infobip ltd, Nexmo Inc., Syniverse Technologies, LLC, Tanla Solutions, Trillian Group Ltd.

Some of the prominent factors which are driving the growth of the market includes, globally increase in number of mobile users, expansion of A2P messaging services in mobile payment, mobile banking, and mobile health sector. However, factors such as phishing and spam message and rise in mobile malware effect on overall growth prospects of the global A2P messaging market.

The regional analysis provided in the research study offers a complete study on the growth of the global BFSI A2P SMS market in different regions and countries. Readers are also provided with comprehensive competitive analysis, which includes detailed profiling of leading players operating in the global BFSI A2P SMS market. The report provides accurate data and insights related to the global BFSI A2P SMS market, which include CAGR, value, volume, consumption, production growth rate, and revenue.

Target Audience:

BFSI A2P SMS Vendors

Associations and Industry Bodies.

The BFSI A2P SMS market is primarily segmented based on type, by application, by business model, by industry vertical, and region.

Based on type, the market is divided into:

Cloud API Messaging Platform

Traditional & Managed Messaging Services

Others

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Pushed Content Services

Interactive Services

Promotional Campaigns

CRM Services

Others Services.

Based on business model, the market is divided into:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Others

Based on Industry Vertical, the market is divided into:

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Transport

Hospitality

Others

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production trends were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIP), which typically include:

Service Providers

Software Developers.

