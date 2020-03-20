Beta-Alanine Industry 2020-Types, Suppliers, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast 2025

Beta-Alanine Industry studies a white powder, dissolved in water, soluble in methanol and ethanol, insoluble in ether and acetone. And it is a non-essential amino acid and is the only naturally occurring beta-amino acid. Beta-alanine is widely used as nutrition supplements.

China is the largest production beta-alanine countries. The production of beta-alanine is mainly focuses on Shandong Province. For production, the China production of beta-alanine will reach 4510.9 MT by the end of year 2015. For demand market of beta-alanine, there is also a certain space in the next few years.

Beta-alanine is used in a wide variety of industrial applications. The major uses are in the health care products, food additives, pharmaceutical, feed additives and other industries. EU, US and China are the main consumption areas.

Although sales of beta-alanine brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group does not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

It can be used in pharmaceutical, food and feed additives, etc.

The worldwide market for Beta-Alanine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 83 million US$ in 2025, from 64 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Beta-Alanine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Beta-Alanine Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Yuki Gosei Kogyo

Xinfa Pharmaceutical

Wuhan Microsen Technology

Yangzhou Baosheng Bio-Chemical

Huaheng Biotech

Haolong Biotechnology

Zhangjiagang Specom Biochemical

Huachang Pharmaceutical

ShangHai HOPE Industry

Sanhuan Chem

Shandong Yangcheng Biotech

Market Segment by Type covers:

Food-grade beta-alanine

Pharmaceutical-grade beta-alanine

Feed- grade beta-alanine

Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Health care products

Food additives

Pharmaceutical

Feed additives

Others

