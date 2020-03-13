Benzene Industry Trends 2020 | Top Key Players Ameriya Oil Ref. Co., Angarsk Petrochemical, Atyrau Oil & Gas, Azerkhimija

The Business Research Company’s Benzene Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The benzene market consists of sales of benzene and related services by entities that produce benzene. Benzene is used as an intermediary chemical in the manufacture of plastics, resin, nylons and synthetic fibers.

The increased use of styrene to drive benzene industry. The benzene’s derivate ethyl benzene is majorly used in the manufacturing of styrene. Styrene is used in the production of various products, such as styrene-acrylonitrile (SAN), acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS), polystyrene, styrene-butadiene elastomers, latexes, unsaturated polyester resins among others. There is an increased demand of styrene-based polymers and copolymers in the automotive industry due to its light weight nature. For instance, according to the American Chemistry Council (ACC), the fuel economy of a vehicle can improve by 6-8% by reducing the weight of a vehicle by 10%. Usage of plastics like styrene can reduce the weight of vehicles, thereby improving fuel economy.

Benzene Market Segmentation

By Manufacturing Process:

Pyrolysis Steam Cracking of Naphtha Catalytic Reforming of Naphtha Toluene Hydrodealkylation Toluene Disproportionation From Biomass

By Derivative:

Ethylbenzene Cumene Alkylbenzene Aniline Chlorobenzene Cyclohexane Maleic Anhydride Other Derivatives

By Application:

Plastics Resins Synthetic Fibers Rubber Lubricants

The benzene market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the benzene market in 2019.

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Benzene Market Characteristics Benzene Market Size And Growth Benzene Market Segmentation Benzene Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Benzene Market China Benzene Market

……

Benzene Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Benzene Market Benzene Market Trends And Strategies Benzene Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Benzene Market are are Ameriya Oil Ref. Co., Angarsk Petrochemical, Alexandria National Refining and Petrochemicals Company (ANRPC), Arsol Aromatics GmbH & Co. KG , Atyrau Oil & Gas, Azerkhimija, BASF SE, Borealis AG , Bp Plc and Braskem.

