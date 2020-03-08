Ben Launches Free Commission Based Freelance Marketplace

WEBSITE “BEN4HIRE.COM” IS AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE. FAST AND EASY WAY TO CONDUCT BUSINESS AND EXCHANGE FUNDS

Bander Abudawood (Ben) who is an HR expert and author has launched a freelance marketplace with the name of “BEN4HIRE” for combining the freelancers and buyers from all over the world.

This freelance marketplace website www.ben4hire.com is different from other freelance marketplaces as it gives easy and fast way of exchanging services or payments.

This freelance marketplace helps the freelancers to join and post jobs without commission with different payment gateway. Many freelancers joining them from different countries.

It is a dynamic, accessible and innovative forum, give freelancers and business the opportunity to offer a breadth of services to a discerning customer base.

With a user friendly platform, customers will be able to bid on their chosen provider; agreeing a price before the work is being progressed.

Only when work is being finalized, payment can be exchanged; mitigating financial loss for the freelancer and ensuring both parties’ expectations are being aligned at this platform.

With a cutting edge payment system, freelancers will be able to withdraw cash at the touch of a button.

More information is available at www.ben4hire.com with lots of services.

“The number of freelancers in world are increasing day-by-day. Also many students and busy moms like to work for managing their expenses and they have different skills and talents. Our objective is to help freelancers and the buyers to get connected and help each other through their services. So, at ben4hire freelance marketplace is best for them as there is no commission in their sells and whatever these guys will make or earn, it will be totally for them. And we will make sure to market the platform reach many people who need their services,” said Founder Bander Abudawood (Ben).

