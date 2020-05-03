Behavioral Therapy Market Precise Outlook 2020- Magellan Health, Universal Health Services, Acadia Healthcare, Springstone

Behavior therapy is a broad term referring to clinical psychotherapy that uses techniques derived from behaviorism. Those who practice behavior therapy tends to look at specific, learned behaviors and how the environment influences those behaviors. The growing prevalence of behavioral disorders and increasing awareness of the available therapeutic options are major driving factors for the Behavior Therapy market.

In 2018, the global Behavioral Therapy market size was 183400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 347300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019-2025.

Key Market Players :

Magellan Health, Universal Health Services, Acadia Healthcare, Springstone, American Addiction Centers, ChanceLight, Haven Behavioral Healthcare, Behavioral Health Group, Center for Autism & Related Disorders, Peoples Care, Behavior Frontiers, Sunbelt Staffing, Autism Spectrum Therapies, Centria Healthcare and others.

Market Segmentation by Types :

Anxiety Disorders

Mood Disorders

Substance Abuse Disorders

Personality Disorders

Attention Deficit Disorders

Market Segmentation by Applications :

Inpatient

Residential

Outpatient

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

The report provides a detailed breakdown of the market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels. Regional segment analysis displaying regional production volume, consumption volume, revenue, and growth rate from 2020-2026 covers: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil), APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)

The classification of Behavioral Therapy includes Anxiety Disorders, Mood Disorders, Substance Abuse Disorders, Personality Disorders and Attention Deficit Disorders. The proportion of Anxiety Disorders in 2017 is about 35.6%, and the proportion of Mood Disorders in 2017 is about 17.5%.

Behavioral Therapy is application in Inpatient, Residential and Outpatient. The most of Behavioral Therapy is used in Outpatient, and the market share of that is about 40.5 % in 2017.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 52.5% in 2017, Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29.5% in 2017. Behavioral Therapy market in Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate due to high incidence of allergy people in the developing Asian countries like China & India.

