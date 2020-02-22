Beer Market will Generate Massive Revenue| Molson Coors Brewing, Beijing Yanjing Beer, Constellation Brands

A comprehensive Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market Research on both global and regional sales of Global Beer Market which provides a better understanding of the present market Size, landscape, Development, status and Growth Opportunities during 2019 to 2025. The study is a mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. The market Study is segmented by key regions which is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Global Beer Market key players Involved in the study are Anheuser-Busch InBev, Beijing Yanjing Beer Co., Ltd., Carlsberg Group, Diageo, Squatters Pub, UNITED BREWERIES LTD., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Heineken N.V., Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc., Boston Beer Co, Molson Coors Brewing Company, Constellation Brands, Inc., Compañía de las Cervecerías Unidas, Asahi Group Holdings.

Global Beer Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 602.69 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 667.25 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 1.28% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Beer market SWOT Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Research study is to define Market Sizes of various segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next 5-8 years. The study designed is to comprise each qualitative and quantitative elements of the Industry facts including: Market Share, Market Size (Value and Volume) correlating each of the areas and countries covered in examination. Furthermore, the research additionally caters the detailed Statistics about the vital elements which Includes drivers & restraining factors to define the future growth of the market.

Global Beer Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increase in the levels of disposable income of individuals resulting in growth of alcohol consumption and changes in consumer preferences of individuals; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Rise in the population of adopting drinking along with the rise in adoption of alcohol from the female population is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Drastic effects on the human body with excessive consumption of the product leading to complications and even death of individuals; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Significant taxations along with the vulnerable and fluctuations of raw materials utilized in the production of the product increasing the price of the product; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Global Beer Market key factors:

Business description – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

Major products and services – A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

Global Beer Market Segmentation:

By Type: Lager, Ale, Stout & Porter, Malt, and Others

By Taste: Strong Beer, Light Beer, Regular Beer

By Category: Regular, Premium, Super Premium

By Packaging: Glass, PET Bottle, Canned, Draught

By Production: Macro-Brewery, Micro-Brewery, Craft Brewery

Competitive Rivalry:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Beer market are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

**For the data Information by region, company/ manufacturers, type and application, 2018 Is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, The prior year has been considered.*

