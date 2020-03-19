Beauty Devices Market Projected to Register CAGR to 2027 – Carol Cole Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LOreal Group

The Beauty Devices Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Beauty Devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The growing use of devices in the treatment of skin diseases such as psoriasis, acne, and atopic dermatitis is expanding the growth of the beauty devices market. A rise in the surge of at-home beauty devices is further boosting the growth of the beauty device market. Due to growing hair and skin problems, high subjection to pollution and UV radiation there is an increase in the adoption of beauty devices that bolster the growth of the market. The increasing utilization of beauty devices and the introduction of new innovative products are the leading trends that drive the market growth.

Top Key Players:-Carol Cole Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LOreal Group, Lumenis, NU SKIN, Panasonic Corporation, PhotoMedex, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Silkn, TRIA BEAUTY

The increasing prevalence of skin-related issues, a rising population, and the expansion of the middle class are the key factors that propelling the growth of the beauty devices market. The characteristics and appearance of a person get altered in old age, leading to pigmentation, wrinkles, dryness, and sagging of skin that increases the use of anti-aging beauty devices that fuels the growth of the beauty devices market. Awareness about the availability of the treatments and devices are further augmenting the growth of the market.

The global beauty devices market is segmented on the basis of device type, usage areas. On the basis of device type the market is segmented as hair removal devices, cleansing devices, hair growth devices, rejuvenation devices, light/led therapy and photorejuvenation devices, acne devices, skin dermal rollers, others. On the basis of usage areas the market is segmented as salon, spa, home.

The report analyzes factors affecting Beauty Devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Beauty Devices market in these regions

