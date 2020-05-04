Battery Technology Market 2019: Shows Increasing Demand To Be Observed In The Coming Decade | Top Key Players: Johnson Controls, Exide Technologies, BYD and Panasonic

With the Battery Technology Market report, it becomes easy to gather Energy and Power industry information more quickly. It helps to outline target audiences for the clients before launching any advertising campaign. By utilizing few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating this Battery Technology market research report is started with the expert advice. Analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications has been carried out very carefully in the report.

The global Battery Technology market is valued at 52200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 95500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019-2025.

In this study, the market for Battery Technology consumption divided into five geographic regions: In North America, total Battery Technology accounted for 20.69 %. In the Europe, total Battery Technology accounted for 24.72 %. The market in Asia Pacific Battery Technology accounted for 48.29 %, in South America 3.68%, and in Middle East and Africa 2.63%. Growing sales of vehicles and favorable government initiatives in developing economies such as India, China, Vietnam, and Mexico are likely to provide a fillip to the automotive battery market over the forecast period.

Johnson Controls

Exide Technologies

Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (CATL)

East Penn Manufacturing

BYD

Panasonic

EnerSys

Exide Industries Limited

LG Chem Power, Inc.

Fiamm Energy Technology

Samsung SDI

Samsung SDI Battery Systems GmbH

Fengfan Co., Ltd.

OptimumNano Energy Co.,Ltd

Hitachi

A battery is a rechargeable battery that supplies electric energy to vehicle. This report analyzed the Battery Technology that applied in the Vehicle battery manufacturer.

Of the major players of Battery Technology, Johnson Controls maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Johnson Controls accounted for 14.05 % of the Global Battery Technology revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 6.49 %, 5.73 % including Chaowei Power and GS Yuasa.

This report focuses on Battery Technology volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Battery Technology market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Battery Technology Market: Product Segment Analysis

Lead-acid Battery

Lithium-ion Battery

Others

Battery Technology Market: Application Segment Analysis

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Industrial Vehicles

Others

Executive Summary: Battery Technology Market

1 Industry Overview of Battery Technology

2 Global Battery Technology Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global Battery Technology Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

5 United States Battery Technology Development Status and Outlook

6 EU Battery Technology Development Status and Outlook

7 Japan Battery Technology Development Status and Outlook

8 China Battery Technology Development Status and Outlook

9 India Battery Technology Development Status and Outlook

10 Southeast Asia Battery Technology Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

12 Battery Technology Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix

