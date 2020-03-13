Battery Recycling Market Insights on Trends, Recent Developments and Leading Companies Johnson Controls, Battery Solutions, Aqua Metals, Exide Technologies

The Global Battery Recycling Market 2020 Industry is a process that aims at diminishing the number of batteries being disposed of as municipal solid waste. Batteries consist of several heavy metals and toxic chemicals.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes, stringent government regulations, growing end-use industries including transportation, consumer electronic, and industrial applications are expected to elevate the demand, and increasing government directives and regulations to curb pollution levels and controlling the greenhouse gas emissions will provide momentum to drive the battery recycling market.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Call2Recycle, Inc., Battery Solutions, LLC Gravita India Ltd., Johnson Controls Inc., Exide Technologies Inc., ECOBAT, Aqua Metals, G&P Batteries, EnerSys, RSR Corporation.

The regional analysis provided in the research study offers a complete study on the growth of the global Battery Recycling market in different regions and countries. Readers are also provided with comprehensive competitive analysis, which includes detailed profiling of leading players operating in the global Battery Recycling market.

The battery recycling market is primarily segmented based on chemistry, by application, and region.

Based on chemistry, the market is divided into:

Lithium-ion

Lead acid

Nickel

Others

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Transportation

Consumer electronics

Industrial

Others

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production trends were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIP), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Service Providers.

