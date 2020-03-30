Battery Energy Storage for Smart Grid Market 2020 -2026 by Growth Factors Affecting on Future Industry and Top Players like Siemens, ABB, Samsung SDI, GEAlstom, A123, Bosch, BYD, AES Energy Storage and LG Chem

Owing to the growing consumption of power across the globe, there is a greater need for energy storage as distributed generation. Distributed generation produces power close to the areas where it is consumed so that the distance is reduced, resulting in less transmission and distribution losses. Distributed Energy Resources (DER) will be increasingly used to meet the future electricity demands for residential and industrial customers, utilities and commercial customers. The growing requirement to mitigate the power transmission and distribution losses will propel the demand for distributed generation during the forecast period. Get Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1178429 Key factors such as the aging power infrastructure, need for mitigation of cybersecurity risks and accumulation of new resources to the grid has propelled the grid manufacturing companies to opt for ways to make the grid reliable, protect it against cybersecurity, and increase flexibility to make rapid changes according to supply and demand conditions. Many utilities are implementing smart grids that use digital and IT systems to manage the power flow efficiently and effectively. The Americas dominated the battery energy storage market for smart grid and accounted for most of the total market share. Much of the region’s growth can be attributed to the increasing use of smart grids and the increasing need for energy storage for distributed systems. This report focuses on global major leading industry players of Battery Energy Storage Systems for Smart Grid market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Battery Energy Storage Systems for Smart Grid development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Battery Energy Storage Systems for Smart Grid market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. This Report provides the analysis of Top Company including Overview, Key Product Offerings, Business Strategy, SWOT Analysis and Financials.

• Siemens

• ABB

• Samsung SDI

• GEAlstom

• A123

• Bosch

• BYD

• AES Energy Storage

• LG Chem

• … Market Segment by Product Type

• Secondary Batteries

• Flow Batteries

• Others Market Segment by Application

• Energy Management

• Backup Power

• Voltage Support

• Load Leveling

• Others Inquire more or share questions if any on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/1178429 The study objectives of this report are:

• To analyze global Battery Energy Storage Systems for Smart Grid status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

• To present the Battery Energy Storage Systems for Smart Grid development in United States, Europe and China.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions. In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Battery Energy Storage Systems for Smart Grid are as follows:

• History Year: 2014-2020

• Base Year: 2020

• Estimated Year: 2020

• Forecast Year 2020 to 2026 For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2020 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered. Order a copy of Global Battery Energy Storage Systems for Smart Grid Market Report 2020 @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1178429 Table of Content Global (United States, European Union and China) Battery Energy Storage Systems for Smart Grid Market Research Report 2020-2026

Part 1 Market Overview

Part 2 Key Companies

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 4 Asia-Pacific Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 5 Europe Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 6 North America Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 7 South America Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 8 Middle East & Africa Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 9 Market Features

Part 10 Investment Opportunity

Part 11 Conclusion Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US: +1 (832) 380-8827 | UK: +44 0161-818-8027 About Us:

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.