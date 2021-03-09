Battery Charging IC Market 2020-2025 | Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth Insights by Top Key Players – TI, NXP, Analog Devices, IDT, Toshiba et al

Battery Charging IC is a charging protection device. IC(integrated circuit) uses the semiconductor production process, making many transistors and resistors, capacitors and other components in a small piece of silicon, and in accordance with the method of multilayer wiring or tunnel wiring components combined into a complete electronic circuit.

Scope of the Report:

The global market of Battery Charging IC Industry is really scattered due to the wide application and consumption scale. The price of Battery Charging IC is slightly decreased in nearly five years. For being accorded with the corresponding application area, the product price has large differences.

As large demand of Battery Charging IC product, the domestic enterprises should hold the opportunity to improve their technology with domestic advantages, such as low raw material price.

The worldwide market for Battery Charging IC is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 730 million US$ in 2024, from 570 million US$ in 2019.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• TI

• NXP

• Analog Devices

• IDT

• Toshiba

• Vishay

• STMicroelectronics

• Diodes Incorporated

• …..

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Linear Battery Chargers

• Switching Battery Chargers

• μModule Battery Chargers

• Pulse Battery Chargers

• SMBus/I2C/SPI Controlled Battery Chargers

• Buck/Boost Battery Chargers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Li-Ion/Li-Polymer Battery

• Lead Acid Battery

• NiCd Battery

• Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Battery Charging IC:

Chapter 1: Describe Battery Charging IC Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Battery Charging IC, with sales, revenue, and price of Battery Charging IC, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Battery Charging IC, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Battery Charging IC forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Battery Charging IC sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Battery Charging IC Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4 Global Battery Charging IC Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Battery Charging IC by Countries

6 Europe Battery Charging IC Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Battery Charging IC by Countries

8 South America Battery Charging IC by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Battery Charging IC by Countries

10 Global Battery Charging IC Segment by Type

11 Global Battery Charging IC Segment by Application

12 Battery Charging IC Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

