Bath and Shower Market Forecast to 2025 Covering Strategies, Application, Growth Estimation and Key Players

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "India Bath and Shower Market Outlook, 2022" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Dettol, Lifebouy, Cinthol, Dove, Patanjali, Santoor, Lux, Liril, Vivel etc.

“India Bath and Shower Market Outlook, 2022” gives a comprehensive analysis on the bath and shower market of India. Since last few years, India is experiencing a healthy growth in its bath and shower market. Consumers in India mostly use bath bar soaps for personal wash in their daily lives. They are further bifurcated as beauty soaps, baby soaps, deo soaps and herbal & health soaps. Among all, standard beauty soaps generate highest revenue in the market whereas herbal & health soaps are rapidly growing due to consumer’s shifting preference towards natural and herbal based products. On the other hand, body wash and shower gel segment is at a nascent stage. Premium prices of these products and consumer’s preference towards bath bar soap restricts the adoption of body wash and shower gel products. However with the increasing number of players interested to enter this segment, it has become one of the fastest growing segments in the personal care industry.

According to “India Bath and Shower Market Outlook, 2022”, a growing number of Indian consumers are showing preference for premium bathing products and thus body wash and shower segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 15% over next four years. Nowadays, people not only want hygiene from their bathing products but also want skin care and fragrance. Because of these, companies in bath and shower market are coming up with new products every now and then. The trend towards value added multi benefit products is on rise. Manufacturers who were present in bath bar soap have now started manufacturing body wash and shower gels; hence the market is getting more and more competitive. Youngsters are experimenting with new products and are keen to use substitutes for standard bar soaps. Players are promoting these products by celebrity endorsements, promotional activities in various events and awareness campaigns to make Indians aware about new products and variants.

Bath and shower market in India is dominated by Hindustan Unilever Limited with more than 50% of market share, followed by players such as ITC, Godrej Consumer Products, Wipro Consumer Care, Patanjali Ayurved, Reckitt Benckiser, etc. Colgate-Palmolive, KSDL and Jyothy Laboratories are some of the small players operating in pan India. Dettol, Lifebouy, Cinthol, Dove, Patanjali, Santoor, Lux, Liril, Vivel and Pears are the popular brands in bar soap segment whereas Lux, Cinthol, Palmolive, Pears, Nivea and Fiama Di Wills are popular for body washes and shower gels. Due to rise in disposable income, changing lifestyles of the rural and urban population and increasing awareness pertaining to hygienic conditions at home, sales of brands operating in the personal wash industry have increased tremendously in the last five years.

Key Segments Covered in the Report:

• Bar Soap

 Standard Beauty Soap

 Herbal & Health Soap

 Deo Soap

 Baby Soap

• Body Wash & Shower Gel

‘India Bath and Shower Market Outlook, 2022’ discusses the following aspects of bath and shower products in India:

• Global Bath and Shower Market Outlook

• Global Bath and Shower Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Global Bath and Shower Market Size By Segment By Value & Forecast

• Global Bath and Shower Market Segmental Analysis: By Segment

• India Bath and Shower Market Outlook

• India Bath and Shower Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Bath and Shower Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Bath and Shower Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Brand, By Segment

• India Bar Soap Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Bar Soap Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Bar Soap Market Segmental Analysis: By Category, By Product Type, By Price Range, By Type of Fragrance

• India Mass/ Popular Soap Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Mass/ Popular Soap Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Premium Soap Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Premium Soap Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Premium Soap Market Segmental Analysis: By Brand

• India Standard Beauty Soap Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Standard Beauty Soap Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Standard Beauty Soap Market Segmental Analysis: By Brand

• India Herbal & Health Soap Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Herbal & Health Soap Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Herbal & Health Soap Market Segmental Analysis: By Brand

• India Deo Soap Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Deo Soap Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Deo Soap Market Segmental Analysis: By Brand

• India Baby Soap Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Baby Soap Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Body Wash & Shower Gel Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Body Wash & Shower Gel Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Body Wash & Shower Gel Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Brand, By Price Range, By Tier

• Product Price & Variant Analysis

• Key vendors in this market space

• Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of bath and shower products in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Bath and Shower Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size By Value

2.1.1. Overall Market

2.1.2. By Segment

2.2. Market Share By Segment

3. India Bath and Shower Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Market Size By Volume

3.3. Market Share

3.3.1. By Company

3.3.2. By Brand

3.3.3. By Segment

4. India Bar Soap Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.2. Market Size By Volume

4.3. Market Share

4.3.1. By Category

4.3.2. By Product Type

4.3.3. By Price Range

4.3.4. By Type of Fragrance

4.4. India Mass/ Popular Soap Market Outlook

4.4.1. Market Size By Value

4.4.2. Market Size By Volume

4.5. India Premium Soap Market Outlook

4.5.1. Market Size By Value

4.5.2. Market Size By Volume

4.5.3. Market Share By Brand

4.6. India Standard Beauty Soap Market Outlook

4.6.1. Market Size By Value

4.6.2. Market Size By Volume

4.6.3. Market Share By Brand

4.7. India Herbal & Health Soap Market Outlook

4.7.1. Market Size By Value

4.7.2. Market Size By Volume

4.7.3. Market Share By Brand

4.8. India Deo Soap Market Outlook

4.8.1. Market Size By Value

4.8.2. Market Size By Volume

4.8.3. Market Share By Brand

4.9. India Baby Soap Market Outlook

4.9.1. Market Size By Value

4.9.2. Market Size By Volume

4.10. Product, Price & Variant Analysis

4.11. Channel Partner Analysis

….Continued

