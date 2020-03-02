Basal Cell Nevus Syndrome Drug Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast by 2025

Basal cell nevus syndrome (BCNS), also called as nevoid basal cell carcinoma syndrome and Gorlin syndrome, is a rare autosomal dominant disorder that can be divided into developmental anomalies and postnatal tumors, especially basal cell carcinomas (BCCs) and skin cancer. The prevalence of BCNS is variously estimated to be 1 in 60,000 and 1 in 120,000 persons. The syndrome affects both sexes and occurs in a wide variety of cultural groups, and therefore does not have a predilection for a particular skin type. Erivedge or Vismodegib is a capsule or drug that is used for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma (BCC) if a customer does not want to go through surgery and radiation. The consent of vismodegib on January 30, 2012, represents the first Hedgehog signaling pathway targeting agent to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.

The basal cell nevus syndrome drug market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. Based on product type, the basal cell nevus syndrome drug market is segmented into Itraconazole, Patidegib Hydrochloride, REM-001, TG-1042, Trifarotene, Vismodegib and others. On the basis of application, the basal cell nevus syndrome drug market is segmented into clinic, hospital and others.

The regions covered in this Basal Cell Nevus Syndrome Drug Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of basal cell nevus syndrome drug is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Major Players of Basal Cell Nevus Syndrome Drug Software market are Adgero Biopharmaceuticals Holdings Inc, Transgene SA, Galderma SA, Mayne Pharma Group Ltd, PellePharm Inc and others.

Increasing Cases of Skin Cancer is the Key Factor Driving the Growth of Global Basal Cell Nevus Syndrome Drug Market.

Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is the most common cancer in individuals with fair skin type and steadily increasing in incidence and it is a rarely occurring skin cancer. In skin cancer diagnosis, BCC is being recognized in more numbers, which accounts for 80% of non-melanoma skin cancer. Standard treatment is; complete surgical removal and radiation therapy is an option for inoperable tumors or those where the post-operative defect would be cosmetically disfiguring or functionally disabling. For this reason,in recent years new therapeutic approaches have been developed both for locally advanced or metastatic disease (systemic medications) as well as for superficial BCC which is the use of drugs like vismodegib and others. Due to its fewer side effects many customers are preferring to undergo drugs treatment rather than any other methods as it is directly affecting the growth of cancer affected cells which may hamper the market growth.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Basal Cell Nevus Syndrome Drug Market

The global basal cell nevus syndrome drug market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is expeceted to capture the highest share of basal cell nevus syndrome drug market due to the growing cases of basal cell carcinoma (BCC) among white people as it is common in non-melanoma skin type. It accounts for 80% of non-melanoma skin cancer and is increasingly seen in younger patients. Recently published metanalysis showed the demography of annual incidence rates/100,000 population which is 115 BCC in Great Britain, 70–80 BCC in Germany, Switzerland and Italy, 170 BCC in the USA and >800 BCC in Australia. In turn these countries are in demand of Basal Cell Nevus Syndrome Drug which supplements the growth of this market. Europe has second highest market share and Asia pacific region in this market and is estimated to grow with moderate CAGR.

