Bariatric Surgery Devices Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2028

Market Segmentation

The bariatric surgery devices market has been segmented based on devices type, assisting devices type, implantable devices type, and end-user. Based on assisting devices type, the global bariatric surgery devices market has been segmented into suturing devices, stapling devices, closure devices, trocars, others. Based on implantable devices type, the global bariatric surgery devices market has been segmented into gastric bands, gastric balloons, electrical stimulation devices, and gastric emptying. Based on end-user, the global bariatric surgery devices market has been segmented into bariatric surgery clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, hospital pharmacies, and others.

Geographically, the bariatric surgery devices market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Moreover, analysis for the major countries comprising U.S. Canada, Germany, U.K., Japan, China, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and India have also been provided in the report. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the bariatric surgery devices market in various regions has been provided in this section.

The report provides market estimation of bariatric surgery devices market in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) for all the segments and sub segments with CAGR % for period 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The report also provides the volume of bariatric surgery devices products for all the segments and sub segments with CAGR % for period 2017 to 2025. Furthermore, the report incorporates market attractiveness analysis by geography category that depicts the most attractive region in the global market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

This report also includes recommendations section that will assist new companies in establishing their presence and market players in expanding their market share in the bariatric surgery devices market. The report concludes with the company profile section which includes company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments for market players. The major players that are profiled in the report include Apollo Endosurgery Inc., EnteroMedics Inc., Ethicon Inc., Medtronics Plc., TransEnterix Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Agency for Medical Innovations, Aspire Bariatrics Inc., Cousin Biotech, and Mediflex Surgical Products.

The global bariatric surgery devices market has been segmented into:

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market, by Device Type Assisting Devices Suturing Device Stapling Device Closure Device Trocars Others Implantable Devices Gastric Bands Gastric Balloons Electrical Stimulation Devices Gastric Emptying Others



Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market, by End-user Bariatric Surgery Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Hospital Pharmacies Others



Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market, by Geography North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



