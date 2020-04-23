Banking BPS Market Outlook to 2026 leading by Industry Players like Atos SE, Avaloq, Capgemini

The report “Banking BPS Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based, and Hybrid), Organization (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprise, Large Enterprise), Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026”, published by Data Bridge Market Research

Banking BPS market is estimated value to an estimated value of USD 22.19 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 9.62% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to Rise in number of public banks.

Market growth is mainly driven by the benefits of these systems, initiatives from organizations to reduce paper wastage, exponential growth in digital content generation across enterprises, and ease of maintaining compliance.

In this BANKING BPS report, company profiles of the key market competitors are Atos SE, Avaloq, Capgemini analyzed with respect to company snapshot, geographical presence, product portfolio, and recent developments.

Market Drivers:

Rise in number of public banks act as a driver for the market growth

Increase in loans and deposition of money enhance the growth of the market

Increase in working population act as a catalyst for the market growth

Acceptance of technological advancement and digitalization in the banking sector has driven the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increase in cybercrimes due to hacking is restraining the market growth

Rise in cyber-attack due to less secured systems also hampers the market growth

Key Banking BPS market players Analysis-:

The study given in this section offers details of key market players. It likewise clarifies the marketing strategies adopted by these players as well as portrays their shareholdings in the BANKING BPS market.

Details of few key market players are given here- Cognizant, FirstSource, HCL technologies Limited, Hexaware Technologies, Infosys Limited, NIIT Technologies , SLK software services Pvt Ltd, Tata consultancy services Limited (TCS), Wipro Limited, WNS (Holdings) Ltd, Accenture, EXL, Tech Mahindra Business Process Services, DXC Technology Company, Conduent, Inc., and others

Segmentation Analysis-:

The total Banking BPS market is further divided by company, by country, by manufacturer and by application/type for the competitive landscape examination.

Product Segmentation-

Global Banking BPS Market By Operation Analysis (Front Office, Middle Office, Back Office), Service Analysis (Core Banking BPS, Mortgage and Loan BPS, Payment Services BPS, Securities Processing BPS)

Regional Segments Analysis:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia.)

Set of Chapter covered in this report-:

Part 01: Banking BPS Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Banking BPS Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Banking BPS Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Banking BPS Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Banking BPS Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Banking BPS Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Banking BPS Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Banking BPS by

Countries

…….so on

