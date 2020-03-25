Banking and Financial Smart Cards Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players |Applications and End-User

This report examines the size of the global banking and financial smart card market, the status and forecasts of the sector, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global banking and financial smart card market by company, region, type and end-use sector.

In the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, smart cards are used as credit or debit cards, authentication cards for payments, fuel cards, access control cards and credit cards. high security identification. They can be used as electronic wallets by loading the smart card with funds which can be transferred to an ATM or account using cryptographic protocols.

ACCESS THE PDF EXAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2168353

The strong need to reduce duplication of identities will be the main driver of growth in this market. Due to technological advances, the number of fraudulent and counterfeit activities is increasing. As a result, the card and payment industry has undergone a digital transformation with the introduction of new payment methods such as EMV chips, Personal Identification Cards (PIN) and mobile wallets. As the data available on smart cards is difficult to decode, their adoption rate will be higher in the BFSI sector.

In 2017, the size of the global banking and financial smart card market was xx million US dollars and is expected to reach xx million dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the period 2018- 2025.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Gemalto

Morpho

Oberthur Technologies

American Express

CardLogix

MasterCard

Visa

…

REQUEST A REQUEST FROM THIS REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/ENQUIRY-BEFORE-BUYING/2168353

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment of the market by type, the product can be divided into

belt magnetic cards

card chip

dual interface card

Other

Market segment by application, divided into other personal

salespeople

The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:

To study and forecast the size of the market for bank and financial smart cards on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile ofkey players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-banking-and-financial-smart-cards-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the banking and financial smart card market are as follows:

Historical year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on the data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders

banking and manufacturers card chip financial

bank cards and financial chip distributors / traders / wholesalers

bank cards and financial chip manufacturers Sub – component

Association of the industry

downstream suppliers

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the banking and financial smart card market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Size, status and forecasts of the global banking and financial smart card market in 2025

Chapter One: Overview of the Banking and Financial Smart Card Industry

1.1 Overview of the banking and financial smart card market

1.1.1 Scope of the banking and financial smart card product

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Size and analysis of the global banking and financial smart card market by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Market for bank and financial smart cards by type

1.3.1 Magnetic stripe card

1.3.2 Smart card

1.3.3 Dual interface card

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market for bank and financial smart cards by end user / application

1.4.1 Commercial

1.4.2 Staff

1.4.3 Others

Chapter Two: Analysis of the global competition in banking and financial smart cards by players

2.1 Market size of bank and financial smart cards (value) per player (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Top Players)

3.1 Gemalto

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 Main presentation of the company / company

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions

Continued….

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a one-off help for all your market research needs. We have an extensive database of reports from major publishers and authors around the world. We specialize in delivering personalized reports to our customers’ requirements. We have complete information about our publishers and are therefore sure of the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our customers to map their needs and we produce the perfect market research required for our customers.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Director – Customer

Relations 4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, USA

Telephone # : +1 (972) -362-8199; +91 895 659 5155