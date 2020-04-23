Bank Kiosk Market Segmented By Applications, By Types (Single-Function, Multi-Function Kiosk), Manufactures (NCR, Nautilus Hyosung, Cisco) Trends and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The Bank Kiosk market growth can be attributed to several factors such as the rising demand for self-service in several security-related applications in financial sectors, enhanced customer services offered by interactive kiosks, reduction in the overall operational costs, and increased adoption in various developing countries such as India, China, and Japan, among others.

Global Bank Kiosk Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Market Overview-

The bank kiosk market was valued at USD 315 million at a CAGR of 27.54 % over the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Bank kiosks are small internet enabled booths placed by the banks at different locations (like ATM) to offer banking services without the need to visit the bank. The increasing adoption of advanced technology by the banking sector has resulted in the growth of bank kiosks. These equipment offer 24*7 self-service to customers, thus, increasing customer satisfaction along with a considerable reduction in the operational costs.

Market By Top Companies:

NCR Corporation, Diebold Inc., Glory Limited, KIOSK Information Systems, Nautilus Hyosung Corporation, GRG Banking, Korala Associates Limited (Kal Atm Software), Hitachi-Omron Terminal SolutionsÊCorp., OKI Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Shenzhen Yi of Computer Co. Ltd

Industry Research Coverage

Multi Function Kiosk Expected to Grow at a High Rate during Forecasted Period

– Multi-function kiosk in bank offers services such as cheque deposit facility with CTS interface, bill payment facility using a debit card and Net banking, browser-based Internet Banking, noncash/inquiry services including balance inquiry and mini statement, among others.

– Multi-Function Kiosk helps in integrating different functionalities in a single platform helping various organizations to reduce their capital expenditure on investing in separate machines. Low capital expenditure in application development, equipment purchases, installation, and maintenance are major factors driving banks to adopt multi-function kiosks over single-function kiosks.

– Further, the customer is preferring self-service solutions because it reduces their effort and time of performing banking transactions. According to a study by Source Technologies, self-service retail banking kiosks can offer significant improvements to physical branch locations.

– For instance, usually, it takes customers 9 minutes to get an official check from a bank teller. But with self-service kiosks, the customer can get an official check in 40 seconds. Hence, customers can get their checks 13.5 times faster with a self-service kiosk.

– Kiosk in the bank also offers employees to focus more on complex tasks and customer services reducing their time and effort on daily routine transactions which are expected to drive the demand of the bank kiosk market across the emerging economies.

Market Recent Updates-

– July 2019 – NCR Corporation, a technology leader for the financial industry, has acquired D3 Technology, Inc., a leading provider of online and mobile banking for the Large Financial Institution (LFI) market. Adding D3 expands NCR Digital Banking into new market segments, including U.S. large banks and over time, international banks.

– June 2019 – Diebold Nixdorf, a global leader in driving connected commerce for the banking and retail industries, unveiled the DN Series, a family of self-service solutions designed to anticipate the needs of a progressively transforming industry. Leading banking brands, including Fifth Third Bank and BNL Gruppo BNP Paribas, are among the 18 financial institutions in 13 countries already piloting the DN Series.

Major points covered in this research are:-

─Bank Kiosk Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2020-2025), Competition by Manufacturers

─Global Market Size (Value) of Bank Kiosk (2020-2025)

─Global Bank Kiosk Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2025)

─Global Bank Kiosk Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─Global Bank Kiosk Market Analysis by Application

─Global Bank Kiosk Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Bank Kiosk Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─Global Bank Kiosk Market Forecast (2020-2025)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Bank Kiosk report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Bank Kiosk product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

