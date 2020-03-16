Bancassurance Market Will Generate Massive Revenue In Coming Years | American Express, BNP Paribas Cardiff, Banco Santander, Lloyds Bank Group

‘Bancassurance market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Bancassurance industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies American Express, BNP Paribas Cardiff, Banco Santander, Lloyds Bank Group, Citigroup, Crdit Agricole, ING, Wells Fargo, ABN AMRO, Intesa Sanpaolo, ANZ, Banco Bradesco, Barclays, Credit Mutuel, HSBC.

Global Bancassurance Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Bancassurance Market is valued at approximately USD 1103 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.42% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Bancassurance Market is continuously growing on surging rate in global scenario over the upcoming years. Bancassurance is an agreement between a bank and an insurance company which allow the insurance company to sell its products to the bank’s client. In this agreement, bank staff and tellers (an employee of bank who involved in deal directly with the customers) become the point of sale and point of contact for the customer. Bank earn additional revenue by selling the products of insurance companies and insurance companies expand their consumer base without increasing their sales strength or by paying commission to the agents and brokers. Substantial driving factors of global Bancassurance market include enhancement in product portfolio of banks, higher economic growth and increasing middle class population. In addition, increase in mobile surfing and mounting penetration of internet are also anticipated to fuel the growth of market over the forecast years. Bancassurance offers various benefits to customers such as enhanced convenience, one stop shop for all financial needs, innovative and better products range and more credible solutions. It also offers enriched customer environment, revenue diversification, increase in volume and profit, improved brand equity and establish sales-oriented culture and so on. These benefits are also aiding the growth of bancassurance across the world. The restraining factors of global Bancassurance market are risk associated with reputation of banks and stringent rules and regulation across some regions.

Key regions considered for the regional analysis of global bancassurance market includes Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Bancassurance market due to growing investment by European banks. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to improving product portfolios of banks and growing internet penetration in the region. The Latin America and Africa also witnessing significant growth in the upcoming years.

The qualitative research report on ‘Bancassurance market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Bancassurance market:

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Life Bancassurance, Non-Life Bancassurance), by Application (Old, Adults, Children)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Chapters to display the Global Bancassurance Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Bancassurance, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Bancassurance by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Bancassurance Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Bancassurance sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

