Bancassurance Market Share, Size 2020| Emerging Rapidly with Global Latest Trends, Growth, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025

This report examines the size of the global bancassurance market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global bancassurance market by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

Bancassurance is a relationship between a bank and an insurance company, aimed at offering insurance products or insurance services to the bank’s customers. In this partnership, bank staff and ATMs become the customer’s point of sale and point of contact. Bank staff are advised and supported by the insurance company through wholesale product information, marketing campaigns and business training. The bank and the insurance company share the commission. Insurance policies are processed and administered by the insurance company. This partnership agreement can be profitable for both companies.Banks can generate additional income by selling insurance products, while insurance companies are able to expand their customer base without having to expand their sales force or pay commissions to insurance agents or brokers .

The global bancassurance market is an important and increasingly important channel for protection products and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.16% from 2014 to 2019. The growth rate of bancassurance is four times faster than the growth of life insurance in general in many markets around the world. This increased opportunity comes with increased competition. In order to differentiate themselves, bancassurers in emerging and mature markets must offer innovative products aligned with target consumers via efficient distribution channels.

The success of a strategic partnership between banks and insurers depends on the support of executives, who was ranked as the main factor in the success of bancassurance by respondents to the RGA global surveys on bancassurance conducted on the Kingdom’s markets. – United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. . In these countries, the largest bancassurers distribute insurance products through integrated partnerships that have aligned sales objectives and targets for banks and insurers.

In 2017, the size of the global bancassurance market was xx million U.S. dollars and is expected to reach xx million dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the 2018-2025 period.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

American Express

Banco Santander

BNP Paribas Cardif

Citigroup

Crédit Agricole

HSBC

ING

Wells Fargo

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment of the market by type, the product can be divided into

life bancassurance

non-life bancassurance

Market segment by application, divided into

old

Adults

Children

The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:

Study and forecast the size of the bancassurance market on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the bancassurance market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

