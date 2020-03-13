Bancassurance Industry 2020: Market Size, Applications, Share, Growth, Top Manufacturers, Demand Analysis and Forecast Report to 2026

Bancassurance is relation between insurance and bank that offers the insurance service or insurance plans to the bank customers.

The global bancassurance market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million/billion by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025.

Increasing number of brokers and agents for insurance upselling, growing awareness regarding insurance up taking, stringent government regulations regarding taking insurance are some of main driving factors for market growth. However, lack of insurance plans for customers remains restrain for the market growth.

Scope of global bancassurance market includes – by Type (Life Bancassurance, Non-Life Bancassurance), by Model Type (Pure Distributor, Excusive Partnership, Financial Holding), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

The key players profiled in the market include: –

American Express

Banco Santander

BNP Paribas

Citigroup

Credit Agricole

HSBC

ING Group

Wells Fargo

ABN AMRO

Banco Bradesco

The global bancassurance market is primarily segmented by type, model type and region.

Based on type, the market is split into:

Life Bancassurance

Non-Life Bancassurance

Based on model type, the market is divided into:

Pure Distributor

Excusive Partnership

Financial Holding

Joint Venture

Moreover, the market is classified across regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada

Europe- U.K., France, Germany

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India

Latin America- Brazil, Mexico

Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, regional, country, product type and model type market size and their forecast from 2014-2025

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, sales contracts, and new product launches in the market

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, product types and model types with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Identification of the key patents filed in the field of bancassurance

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes

