Balloon Catheters Market Size Will Witness Massive Growth Across the Globe – Industry Analysis And Foracast Report By 2019-2027

Key Findings

Percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty or PCTA balloons are instantly inflated, after arriving at the desired position, inside a blocked coronary artery for clearing up the blockage, widen the artery and permit smooth blood flow. The balloon is passed into the narrow arteries with the help of a wire which is generally a catheter. The global PTCA balloon catheter market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% between 2019 and 2027, as per the market analysis carried out by Inkwood Research.

MARKET ANALYSIS

The growing geriatric population and rise in the incidences of cardiovascular diseases are anticipated to drive the growth of PTCA balloon catheters market. The product and delivery platform of the PTCA balloon catheter market is used extensively for various purposes. Availability of alternative therapies and the high cost of balloons and stents are the major factors hindering the PTCA balloon catheter market.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to comprise the fastest-growing regional market for the PTCA balloon catheters. The regionïs dense population and the various developing countries that are undergoing urbanization and economic development are significant for the market growth. The urbanization has subsequently increased the disposable income of people, giving rise to lifestyle changes such as alcohol consumption and smoking, unhealthy food habits, and physical inactivity. These changes can trigger obesity and diabetes among the population with a higher rate of CVDs that will be driving the PTCA balloon catheters market in APAC.

Competitive Insights

B Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Terumo Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Microport Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Cordis, Abbott Laboratories, C. R. Bard, Inc., Cook Medical LLC, Spectranetics, Endocor GmbH, and Biotronik Se & Co. KG are the major companies operating in the global market.

Table of Contents:

Research Scope

1.1. Study Goals

1.2. Scope of The Market Study

1.3. Who Will Find This Report Useful?

1.4. Study And Forecasting Years

Research Methodology

2.1. Sources of Data

2.1.1. Secondary Data

2.1.2. Primary Data

2.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3. Bottom-Up Approach

2.4. Data Triangulation

Executive Summary

3.1. Market Summary

3.2. Key Findings

Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Scope & Definition

4.2. Market Drivers

4.2.1. Consumer Awareness About Balloon Catheters Market

4.2.2. Increasing Demand For Balloon Catheters Market Industry

4.2.3. Wide Industrial Applications of Balloon Catheters Market

4.3. Market Restraints

4.3.1. Rising Cost of Balloon Catheters Market.

4.3.2. Availability of Substitutes For Balloon Catheters Market

4.4. Market Opportunities

…………..Continued

