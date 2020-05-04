Backpack Travel Bag Market 2020 Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2025

Global Travel bag market is also fuelled of the increase in the count of rail and road travelers, including increasing frequency of flyers. Robust and high quality international travel and immigration, functionality, improvements in product design, and upscaling affluence of middle class population in emerging nations are other major driving factors of the backpack travel bag market growth. The growing globalization has led to an increase in the sales of consumer products sector of the emerging economies and products like Travel bags and accessories.

Backpack Travel Bag is a cloth sack carried on one’s back and secured with two straps that go over the shoulders, but there can be variations to this basic design that is used in travel. The manufacturers are concentrating on manufacturing lightweight and ultra-lightweight travel luggage with hard side material, as the number of Flyers have increased in the past few years. The airlines have some strict regulations about luggage, the travelers are very keen on travelling light.

Global Backpack Travel Bag Market trends is segmented into several classifications including product analysis, end user/applications analysis, and regional analysis. Based on the product analysis the market is categorized by polyester, fabric, leather, and others. Whereas, on the basis of end user/application analysis the market is classified into male and female.

The leading brands in the markets still have a strong foothold. Introducing new advancements in the emerging regions include a wide range of domestic brands, which however can be attributed a major contribution to the total market revenue. Moreover, counterfeit have been a prime challenge to the travel luggage market across the globe. Owing to the inexpensive prices, compared to the authenticated brand products, a certain consumer look forward to buy these products.

Leading players of the global backpack travel bag market include Osprey, Victorinox, Lowe Alpine, Traveler’s Choice, Samsonite, Deuter, Standard Luggage Co., VIP Industries, Briggs & Riley Travelware, VF Corporation, MCM Worldwide, Rimowa, Louis Vuitton, Delsey, Antler, Hermes, Crown, ACE, HIDEO WAKAMA TSU, Tumi, Santa Barbara Polo, Travelpro, Diplomat, Winpard, Jinhou, JINLUDA, Powerland, Timbuk2, Herschel Supply and more others.

Key Segmentation of the Global Backpack Travel Bag Market

Product Analysis of the Global Backpack Travel Bag Market

Polyester

Fabric

Leather

Others

End user/applications of the Global Backpack Travel Bag Market

Male

Female

Regional Analysis of the Global Backpack Travel Bag Market

On the basis of regional analysis the market is widely range to North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

