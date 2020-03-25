Backend-as-a-services Market 2020-2025: by Key Manufacturers with Countries, Type, Application and Forecast Till 2025

The global market for back-end services as a service was 1,500 million U.S. dollars and is expected to reach 104,600 million U.S. dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 70.0% in 2018- 2025.

This report examines the size of the global backend market for services, the status and forecasts of the sector, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities . This research report classifies the global backend market as services by business, region, type and end-use sector.

ACCESS THE PDF EXAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2168347

Mobile Backend as a Service is a concept that allows developers of web and mobile applications to link their applications to cloud storage and backend APIs, as well as features that include user management, push notifications and integration with social networking services. The mobile application improves the quality of communication as well as the demand for computer, web and mobile applications. Mobile Backend as a Service is an emerging trend in mobile application development, it is also known as Mobile Backend as a Service (MBaaS).

The need to reduce the complexity of application development is the main driver of this market.BaaS makes it easier for developers to configure, use and operate a cloud backend to build their mobile, tablet and web applications. IT vendors in this market offer advanced solutions that exempt complex coding, greatly improving front end tasks that include content design and development. Growing demand for mobile applications with additional features and functionality will continue to drive demand for BaaS over the next four years. North America is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the BaaS market from 2015 to 2020 due to the presence of the main BaaS players.In Asia Pacific (APAC), the rapid adoption of cloud-based technology has created many opportunities for providers offering BaaS services; Therefore,

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Appcelerator

IBM

Kony

Microsoft

…

ASK THIS REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/ENQUIRY-BEFORE-BUYING/2168347

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

data and application integration,

identity and access management, professional services

analysis

,

support and maintenance service

Market segment by application, divided into

large companies

SMES

Government

Others

The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:

Study and predict the size of the backend-as-a-services market on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile ofkey players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-backend-as-a-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the backend services market as services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on the data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Stakeholders key

manufacturers

backend-as-a-service distributors / traders / wholesalers

backend-as-service Backend-as-a-service manufacturers subcomponents

Industry Association Manufacturers

Sellers downstream

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the backend market as a service, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Size, condition and forecasts of the global backend as a services market 2025

Chapter One: Presentation of the backend-as-a-services industry

1.1 Presentation of the backend as a services market

1.1.1 Scope of the backend-as-a-services product

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Size of the global back-end-as-a-services market and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Backend as a services market by type

1.3.1 Integration of data and applications

1.3.2 Identity and access management

1.3.3 Usage analyzes

1.3.4 Professional service

1.3.5 Assistance and maintenance service

1.4 Backend market as a service by end users / application

1.4.1 Large companies

1.4.2 SME

1.4.3 Government

1.4.4 Others

Chapter Two: Analysis of the global competition for backend services as services by players

2.1 Size of the backend-as-a-services market (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Top Players)

3.1 Caller

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 Main presentation of the company / company

3.1.3 Products, services and Solu

Continued….

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a one-off help for all your market research needs. We have an extensive database of reports from major publishers and authors around the world. We specialize in delivering personalized reports to our customers’ requirements. We have complete information about our publishers and are therefore sure of the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our customers to map their needs and we produce the perfect market research required for our customers.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Director – Customer

Relations 4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, USA

Telephone # : +1 (972) -362-8199; +91 895 659 5155